Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Annuity Market Bulk Deals Set for
Growth
here
LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the UK
annuity market is shifting towards bulk annuity deals and away
from individual
annuities. This follows the introduction of pensions freedoms
first announced in
the March 2014 budget. Bulk annuities are attracting more
interest from
insurance providers, with several completing their first bulk
annuity deals in
2015 and others planning to enter the market.
We expect the bulk market to grow significantly in the next five
years, despite
higher costs due to low interest rates and Solvency II capital
requirements.
Sales of individual annuities have fallen sharply since the
pensions freedoms
were announced, and we believe the individual annuity market has
suffered a
permanent structural decline as a result of the reforms.
However, bulk annuities
are not just offsetting this decline but comfortably
outstripping individual
annuities.
The report "Bulk Annuity Market Set for Growth" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
