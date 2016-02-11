(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Banks in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan
have high
exposure to their sovereigns and domestic economies, Fitch
Ratings says.
Potential changes in sovereign creditworthiness and the
macroeconomic and
geopolitical environments are therefore key drivers of their
ratings and credit
profiles in 2016.
High-yielding government debt accounts for a large part of
Egyptian and Lebanese
bank balance sheets and profits. Jordanian banks hold fewer
government bonds on
their balance sheets but bank lending exposures are concentrated
on government
or government-guaranteed entities.
Operating environments are still challenging but we do not
forecast further
dramatic deterioration in the banking sectors, and we think
financial metrics
will be stable this year. Capital ratios will remain adequate,
and large stocks
of government securities support local currency liquidity.
Egyptian banks have some of the highest exposures to domestic
sovereign debt
among emerging-market banks. Sovereign debt portfolios generate
about two-thirds
of gross interest income, and a sharp drop in government yields
would damage
profitability. Further devaluation of the Egyptian pound could
lead to asset
quality problems if borrowers have insufficient foreign-currency
revenue to
service their debt.
Sovereign and central bank exposures account for nearly 60% of
total sector
assets at Lebanese banks, partly because of their role in
financing the
government deficit by channelling deposit inflows into the
government bond
market. The operating environment will remain tough due to the
economic and
political impact of the Syrian crisis, but we think loan
portfolio quality is
resilient as the private sector is dynamic and used to operating
under difficult
conditions.
Jordanian banks' net interest margins are under pressure from
lower rates and
yields on government securities, but SME and retail financing
growth present
opportunities to charge higher margins. Impaired loans are high
compared with
other MENA countries, but are well covered by reserves and
collateral, and banks
continued to clean up their balance sheets in 2015.
Nearly half our rated banks in these three countries are on
Negative Outlook.
Most are Lebanese, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the
sovereign's 'B'
rating. This determines our overall Negative Rating Outlook for
the sector.
Our sector and ratings outlooks are discussed in more detail in
our '2016
Outlook: Banks in the Levant', available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link.
Contact:
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
Financial Instittions
+33 1 44 29 92 31
Fitch France
60 Rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
