(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings assigned
to AGFC Capital Trust I's (AGFC) trust preferred securities to
'CC/RR6' from
'CCC/RR6'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch
Negative.
AGFC Capital Trust I is a special-purpose entity that was set up
in 2007 to
facilitate the issuance of trust preferred securities on behalf
of Springleaf
Financial Corporation (SFC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES
The rating downgrades maintain the two-notch differential
between AGFC's trust
preferred securities and the Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of SFC, the
parent company of AGFC Capital Trust I, reflecting the
subordinated nature of
the instrument and its poor recovery prospects. SFC was
downgraded to 'B-' from
'B' on Nov. 16, 2015, following the completion of the company's
acquisition of
OneMain Financial Holdings, Inc. (OneMain).
This rating action concludes Fitch's rating actions with respect
to the
SFC/OneMain acquisition in November 2015, and does not reflect
any further
material developments of additional information since that time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES
The ratings assigned to the trust preferred securities are
primarily sensitive
to changes in SFC's IDR and, to a lesser extent, the recovery
prospects of the
instrument.
That said, Fitch views further downgrades to the trust preferred
securities as
more limited because a downgrade to 'C' would represent
nonperformance, so that
even a further downgrade to SFC would not result in a downgrade
to the trust
preferred securities - unless they were to defer and Fitch
believed that
nonperformance would be sustained and not temporary. .
For additional details on the rating drivers and sensitivities
for SFC, please
refer to Fitch's rating action commentary dated Nov. 16, 2015,
"Fitch Downgrades
Springleaf to 'B-' Following Completion of OneMain Acquisition."
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
AGFC Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred securities to 'CC/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6' and
removed from Rating
Watch Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Taiano
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
