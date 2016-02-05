(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings assigned to AGFC Capital Trust I's (AGFC) trust preferred securities to 'CC/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative. AGFC Capital Trust I is a special-purpose entity that was set up in 2007 to facilitate the issuance of trust preferred securities on behalf of Springleaf Financial Corporation (SFC). KEY RATING DRIVERS - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES The rating downgrades maintain the two-notch differential between AGFC's trust preferred securities and the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SFC, the parent company of AGFC Capital Trust I, reflecting the subordinated nature of the instrument and its poor recovery prospects. SFC was downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' on Nov. 16, 2015, following the completion of the company's acquisition of OneMain Financial Holdings, Inc. (OneMain). This rating action concludes Fitch's rating actions with respect to the SFC/OneMain acquisition in November 2015, and does not reflect any further material developments of additional information since that time. RATING SENSITIVITIES - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES The ratings assigned to the trust preferred securities are primarily sensitive to changes in SFC's IDR and, to a lesser extent, the recovery prospects of the instrument. That said, Fitch views further downgrades to the trust preferred securities as more limited because a downgrade to 'C' would represent nonperformance, so that even a further downgrade to SFC would not result in a downgrade to the trust preferred securities - unless they were to defer and Fitch believed that nonperformance would be sustained and not temporary. . For additional details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for SFC, please refer to Fitch's rating action commentary dated Nov. 16, 2015, "Fitch Downgrades Springleaf to 'B-' Following Completion of OneMain Acquisition." Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: AGFC Capital Trust I --Trust preferred securities to 'CC/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6' and removed from Rating Watch Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Taiano Director +1-646-582-4956 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999178 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.