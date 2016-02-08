(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company,
Genworth Life and
Annuity Insurance Company and Genworth Life Insurance Company of
New York
(collectively, Genworth Life) to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
Today's rating action follows the announcement that Genworth
Financial, Inc.
(GNW) will be suspending all sales of traditional life insurance
and fixed
annuity products in the first quarter of 2016. The company will
continue to
offer long-term care (LTC) products. As such, Fitch views
Genworth Life and
Annuity Insurance Company as a run-off entity and Genworth Life
Insurance
Company as a monoline LTC company and has downgraded the ratings
accordingly.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's dependence on
regulatory approval
for future LTC rate increases and the potential for future LTC
reserve charges.
Fitch believes the company's financial flexibility has
deteriorated
significantly and holding company liquidity will be constrained
over the next
several years, so it would difficult for the holding company to
fund a capital
contribution to the life companies, if one were required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Genworth Life's ratings consider the company's large exposure
and market leading
position in the LTC market, which Fitch views as one of the most
risky products
sold by U.S. life insurers due to above-average underwriting and
pricing risk,
high reserve and capital requirements and risk exposure to low
interest rates.
The company has initiated several rounds of premium rate
increases and
introduced changes to its LTC product offerings designed to
improve
profitability. However, sales have declined from $241 million in
2012 to $38
million in 2015 and management of legacy blocks remains a
challenge. In the
fourth quarter, Genworth Life completed its LTC margin testing.
While the
company did not require an increase in reserves, Fitch believes
the company
remains susceptible to future charges and earnings volatility.
Fitch believes GNW has very limited financial flexibility due to
the significant
deterioration in its stock valuation and extremely high spreads
in the credit
default swap market. Holding company cash of almost $1.1 billion
remains in
excess of management's stated target to hold 1.5x annual debt
service plus a
buffer of $350 million for stress scenarios. However, Fitch
believes near- to
intermediate-term liquidity is highly dependent on the receipt
of ordinary and
special dividends from the mortgage insurance businesses and/or
further asset
sales or block transactions.
Genworth Life's reported statutory capital position remains
strong for the
rating category with a risk-based capital (RBC) estimated at
430% at year-end
2015. However the company's reported statutory capital is
heavily leveraged to
reinsurance captives and exposed to statutory reserve
strengthening tied to the
LTC business and/or low interest rates. GNW plans to recapture
the LTC reserves
that are ceded to its Bermuda subsidiary later this year. While
the proposed
recapture will significantly improve the transparency associated
with this
challenging line of business, it is expected to have a negative
20 to 30 point
impact on the U.S. life companies' RBC ratio.
GNW's GAAP operating earnings-based fixed-charge coverage ratio
was 3.1x in
2015. Fitch believes GNW's exposure to interest sensitive
business, particularly
its LTC and run-off fixed annuity business, and weakness in the
Australian and
Canadian housing market will hamper the company's ability to
meaningfully
improve earnings, and thus improve coverage metrics in 2016.
GNW's financial leverage was approximately 27% at year-end 2015.
The next
scheduled debt maturity of $600 million is in May 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include:
--Significant charges related to long-term care or run-off
business in the near-
to intermediate-term that leads to a decline in Genworth life
company risk-based
capital below 250%;
--A decline in cash at the holding company below management's
target of 1.5x
annual holding company interest expense plus a buffer of $350
million.
Triggers that could result in a change in the Outlook to Stable
include:
--Consistent generation of earnings on both an operating and
reported basis and
no further reserve charges related to LTC or run-off businesses;
--Maintenance of Genworth life company risk-based capital over
350%;
--Successful execution of the restructuring plan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Genworth Life Insurance Company;
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company;
Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS to 'BB+' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
