NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch-rated Chilean
nonbank financial
institutions (NBFIs) will be able to fund their maturities in
2016 despite
tighter liquidity conditions that began with the default of Caja
de Compensacion
de Asignacion Familiar La Araucana (CCAF La Araucana) in early
November, Fitch
Ratings says.
NBFIs have the potential to manage controlled de-leveraging
through a liquidity
disruption thanks to their relatively modest amount of short
term maturities and
conservative liquidity management that generally matches fund
assets with
slightly longer duration liabilities. Additionally, larger
NBFIs maintain
access to bank lines.
Chilean NBFI bond and commercial paper issuance fell
significantly and spreads
widened following CCAF La Araucana's default. At the same time,
a few banks
stopped financing or reduced credit facilities for CCAFs and
some smaller NBFIs.
Lending generally remained open to larger NBFIs, although not
with committed
lines.
Chilean NBFIs provide finance and leasing, non-banking credit
cards, auto loans
and other services. With more risk appetite than banks, these
entities play an
important role in some credit segments but do not have explicit
prudential
regulations or a solvency supervisor. They can be classified as
"shadow banks"
that are mainly locally funded with bank credit lines and, to a
lesser extent,
with market issuance.
The recent default has restricted banking and capital market
financing for many
CCAFs and is affecting market confidence. That pressure also
spread to NBFIs. A
regulatory framework could be introduced in the medium-term. A
recent
independent report recommended extending the regulator's
responsibilities to
include some NBFIs, a move that would be important for the
governance and risk
management of the sector.
Fitch-rated NBFIs addressed the initial funding shrinkage with
asset and
liability management techniques. The short-term debt maturities
were largely
funded with liquidity buffers and a few firms temporarily
restricted loan
growth. Larger NBFIs also used available bank credit lines. In a
few cases,
smaller entities received capital injections.
This pressure will abate in the near term as the sector faces no
material public
debt maturities in at least the next six months. Some larger
NBFIs are looking
to diversify their funding sources by obtaining bilateral credit
from foreign
banks or multilateral agencies. Loan securitization may be an
option for some
entities, although those facilities will be generally limited to
no more than
10% of total funding. We also expect these institutions to
continue to match
maturities, a technique that is particularly effective for
factoring
specialists, which generally have portfolios with maturities
between 60 and 70
days. This ensures they have significant cash on hand daily.
Fitch expects the market to normalize at some point this year -
once the future
of CCAF La Araucana, which is negotiating an agreement with its
creditors to
avoid liquidation, is clearer. In fact, the last week has seen
signs in this
direction, with a few NBFIs being able to issue commercial
papers at relatively
reasonable prices, although still higher than before the current
market
restrictions. We will closely monitor the liquidity situation.
We believe loan growth will slow in 2016 given the potential for
most NBFIs to
restrict loan growth if funding restrictions last longer than
expected, thus
reducing their funding needs. Less favorable economic conditions
will also drag
on loan growth. Fitch forecasts Chilean GDP to grow by 2.3% in
2016, little
improved from 1.9% in 2014 and 2.1% in 2015. This will likely
continue to
pressure on NBFIs' lending growth rates, asset quality and
profitability.
Fitch maintains a stable outlook on most rated NBFIs.
