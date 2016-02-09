(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Clydesdale Bank PLC's
Long-term IDRs to 'BBB+' from 'A' and Short-term IDR to 'F2'from
'F1' and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also
downgraded
Clydesdale Bank's Support Rating to '5' from '1' and removed it
from RWN and
assigned it a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor'. Fitch
has assigned the
same ratings to the bank's newly-created UK-based holding
company CYBG plc. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded the Long-term IDRs of Clydesdale Bank
Investments
Limited (CYBI, previously known as NAGE) to 'BBB+' from 'A' and
its Short-term
IDR to F2' from 'F1' and removed them from RWN and downgraded
its Support Rating
to '5' from '1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has subsequently
withdrawn all of
CYBI's ratings as they are no longer relevant to Fitch's
coverage.
Fitch has assigned final ratings to CYBG's issue of Additional
Tier 1 and Tier 2
debt.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrade of Clydesdale Bank's IDRs follows the demerger on
8 February 2016
of Clydesdale Bank's parent company, CYBG from its Australian
banking parent,
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/Stable/F1+). In our
view, the demerger
removes the provision of any potential future extraordinary
support for
Clydesdale and for CYBG (over and above an indemnity covering
legacy conduct
costs). The IDRs are therefore now based on the UK group's
standalone financial
profile, as defined by its VR.
We placed the IDRs and Support Ratings on RWN on 11 May 2015,
when NAB announced
its demerger plans (see 'Fitch Puts Clydesdale Bank's IDRs on
RWN, Affirms VR at
'bbb+'', dated 11 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
CYBG is the holding company of the CB group and is the entity
listed on the
London and Sydney stock exchanges. It is also intended that it
will serve as the
group's resolution entity should this be necessary in the
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
CYBG and CB's IDRs and VR reflect the group's low risk profile,
sound asset
quality, adequate impairment reserves, healthy liquidity and
improved
capitalisation. We believe that there might be some pressure on
its funding
profile without its ordinary shareholder's support, as well as
some operational
risk from the demerger but we believe these to be manageable.
The bank's
medium-term profitability prospects are improving on the back of
a renewed
expansion plan and also thanks to an indemnity provided by NAB
for legacy
conduct costs.
The bank's underlying profitability is modest and will be
impinged further for
the next two years by investment and restructuring costs. Net
income has been
affected by large scale conduct remediation costs and fines, to
the extent that
the bank has been reporting losses since 2012. Underlying
profitability has been
subjected to a book of low yielding tracker mortgage loans and
business loans to
SMEs. However, these are slowly being replaced by higher
yielding mortgages.
Furthermore, NAB will cover additional one-off conduct costs up
to GBP1.1bn
under an indemnity guarantee.
CB's capitalisation has been reinforced with capital injections
from NAB in 2014
and 2015. NAB's aim was to increase CBYG's common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio to
just over 13% prior to the demerger and this has been achieved.
This capital
level provides a management buffer over regulatory minimum
requirements, which
we believe to be necessary for CYBG in re-launching the bank as
a standalone
entity.
CYBG's asset quality is healthy, with low level of arrears.
CB's
under-performing commercial real estate (CRE) loan portfolio was
transferred (at
a loss) to NAB in 2012 and arrear levels have remained modest
since then. The
proportion of defaulted loans (defined as IFRS impaired loans
plus loans which
are over 90 days past due but not impaired) was 1.4% at
end-September 2015, the
bank's accounting year-end.
CB relied quite heavily on its parent NAB for funding in the
past. However,
intra-group funding has been reducing as the bank has partly
replaced former
parental wholesale funding with secured funding and customer
deposits. NAB
retains a small amount of CB secured funding, which will mature
over the next
two years and which CYBG/CB will have to replace in the market
but we believe
that its access to the secured funding market will enable it to
replace maturing
debt. Its standalone access to the unsecured markets remains
untested. The
parent, NAB is still supporting CYBG by investing in its
announced additional
Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities. The bank's current liquidity
position is strong,
with strong buffers held over minimum regulatory requirements.
CYBG's ratings are equalised with those of CB because of the
high importance
CYBG will play in the group, similar regulation being applicable
to both
companies (the UK's PRA regulates CYBG and CB on a consolidated
basis), the
lack of holding company double leverage and the very limited
materiality of its
non-bank subsidiaries. CB's dividends and interest payments are
the main source
of income for CYBG as CB's assets represented 99% of CYBG's
total assets at
end-FY15.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CB's and CBYG's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
indicate our view that
in the case of failure, they cannot rely on external sources of
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CYBG PLC
are notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance risk and relative loss severity. Tier
2 debt is rated
one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting
below-average recoveries.
CYBG's fixed rate reset perpetual subordinated contingent
convertible notes are
additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully discretionary
interest payments
and are subject to conversion into CYBG's ordinary shares on
breach of a
consolidated 7% CRD IV CET1 ratio, which is calculated on a
"fully loaded"
basis.
The securities are rated five notches below CYBG's 'bbb+' VR.
The securities are
notched twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into
common shares on
a breach of the 7% fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three
times for
incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch considers as the most easily
activated form
of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the
issuer will be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has
insufficient
distributable items, is insolvent or fails to meet the combined
buffer capital
requirements that are being gradually introduced from January
2016. Potential
other factors are a breach of the minimum regulatory leverage
ratio.
CYBG's fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio at 30 September 2015
was 13.2%,
providing it with a buffer of around GBP1.1bn for the 7.0% CET1
ratio trigger,
although non-performance in the form of non-payment of interest
would likely be
triggered before reaching 7%, most likely by breaching the
bank's regulatory
combined buffer requirements.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into
ordinary shares before
the bank becomes non-viable, their permanent nature and their
subordination to
all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
CYBG's and CB's IDRs and VRs are primarily sensitive to a change
in Fitch's
assumptions around their moderate risk appetite. The ratings
could be downgraded
if the bank increases its exposure to higher risk sectors
materially as a result
of its expansion, or if asset quality deteriorates faster than
expected. They
are also sensitive to continued losses over and above those that
are indemnified
by NAB, such as greater conduct costs than anticipated or
protracted operational
costs relating to setting up a standalone banking group. Upside
potential is
limited in the medium term given CB's constrained profitability
and execution
risks associated with the bank's restructuring programme.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As the subordinated debt rating is notched down from CYBG's VR,
the rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in the VR. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance or
loss-severity
relative to the risk captured in CYBG's VR.
With respect to the AT1 securities, this could arise from a
change in Fitch's
assessment of capital management at CYBG, reducing the holding
company's
flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANIES
CYBG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to CYBG maintaining either no
or a modest
amount of holding company double leverage. A material increase
in holding
company double leverage or if the role of the holding company
changes, CYBG's VR
and IDR could be downgraded.
Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time
further expected debt issuance by CYBG could change the relative
position of
creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected
in different
entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Clydesdale Bank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; off RWN; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; off RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; off RWN
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'
CYBG
Long-term IDR: assigned 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: assigned 'F2'
Viability Rating: assigned: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: assigned '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'
Additional Tier 1 debt: assigned 'BB-'
Tier 2 Debt: assigned 'BBB'
CYBI
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; off RWN, Outlook
Stable and
withdrawn
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; off RWN and
withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'; off RWN and
withdrawn
