(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today commented
that the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating for Australian-based Genworth
Mortgage Insurance
Australia Ltd's (GMA) operating subsidiary, Genworth Financial
Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited (GFMI) - 'A+'/Stable - is unaffected by
Fitch's rating
action on life insurance subsidiaries of Genworth Financial
Inc.(GNW).
Fitch has downgraded the IFS ratings of Genworth Life Insurance
Company,
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company and Genworth Life
Insurance Company
of New York (collectively, Genworth Life) to 'BB+' from 'BBB'.
For the full
rating action commentary, see 'Fitch Downgrades Genworth Life's
IFS Ratings to
'BB+'; Outlook Negative'.
Fitch assesses GMA on a stand-alone basis and has previously
indicated that
further downgrades to GNW's ratings would not result in a
downgrade to GFMI's
rating (see 'Fitch Publishes Genworth Rating at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable' dated 17
December 2014). GFMI is able to achieve a higher rating than the
US operating
subsidiaries of GNW, as a result of the regulatory ring-fencing
in Australia and
substantial minority shareholder base (48%).
Fitch affirmed the rating of GFMI on 28 January 2016, based on
its stand-alone
profile and a full discussion on the key rating rationale and
sensitivities
which is contained in the following rating action commentary,
'Fitch Affirms
Genworth Australia at 'A+'; Outlook Stable'. These include a
solid operating
performance, strong capital ratios and conservative investment
approach. A
favourable operating environment continues to support the
performance of the
insurance portfolio, and delinquency rates remain low.
GNW has maintained a controlling stake in GMA despite reducing
its stake from
66% to 52% in 2015. Fitch believes that Australian business and
prudential
requirements act as a considerable barrier to the transmission
of weakness at
GNW to GMA.
GMA has a majority non-executive and locally resident board
where four of the
eight board members including the chairman are independent. The
board is
ultimately responsible for ensuring that GMA maintains a strong
credit profile
to support the franchise, and it is the boards' responsibility
to ensure that
GMA's risk management framework is integrated into its internal
capital adequacy
assessment process. We believe Australia's prudential and legal
framework
ensures a robust level of board governance and behaviour.
The deterioration in the credit profile of GNW does not pull the
rating on GFMI
down. However, it does constrain any upside to the rating. Fitch
believes that
in order for an issuer to attain a rating in the 'AA' category,
there should be
no constraint on its financial flexibility. For GFMI to attain a
'AA-' rating
under the current ownership structure, the agency would expect
to see no more
than a one to three notch differential with the main operating
subsidiaries of
GNW.
Fitch could change this approach, and place greater reliance on
group linkages,
if we believed deterioration in the credit profile of GNW could
result in a
weakening of GMA's credit profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
