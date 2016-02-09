(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Ratings assigned to private Russian
banks do not
factor in sovereign support, and the recent drive towards
introducing bail-in
legislation further reduces the probability of government
assistance, says Fitch
Ratings. We think the move towards bail-in illustrates the
authorities'
determination to stop using government money to support rescues
of
poorly-managed banks. It should also standardise procedures for
dealing with
bank failures.
During 2014-January 2016, 186 bank licenses were withdrawn in
Russia and the
Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA) spent over RUB600bn (USD8bn at
current
exchange rates) to reimburse retail depositors. The DIA has also
spent at least
RUB860bn since 2011 (partially since repaid) to recapitalise
some failed banks.
In these cases, license withdrawals and losses for uninsured
senior creditors
were averted. We believe that decisions on whether to rescue or
close down banks
depended on their size, the extent of their problems and,
possibly, the
authorities' relations with bank shareholders or creditors.
Sovereign support drives our ratings of only two Russian
commercial banks:
Russian Agricultural Bank, or RusAg, (BB+/Negative), a
state-owned policy bank,
and Gazprombank (BB+/Negative), whose main shareholder, Gazprom,
is majority
state-owned. Bail-in legislation would not necessarily result in
a downgrade of
these issuers' ratings. Our opinion might be that, given their
ownership, their
policy role (RusAg) and a strong corporate shareholder
(Gazprombank), support
would still be available. Ratings of Russia's private sector,
domestically
owned, banks range from 'BB+' to 'B-', and are driven by their
stand-alone
profiles.
The idea of bailing-in bank shareholders and creditors is a
cornerstone of the
Financial Stability Board's key attributes of effective
resolution regimes. But
among major developing countries, only South Africa has
introduced similar
legislation, while a handful of other countries are advancing on
this front. The
Russian Central Bank and Ministry of Finance have recently
outlined their ideas
for the introduction of bail-in in Russia, which may come into
force in 2017.
Russian officials have indicated that deposits of individuals -
with the
possible exception of large accounts of over RUB100m (USD1.3m) -
would not be
subject to bail-in, whereas other senior creditors could be.
This would largely
mirror the priority of claims in Russian bankruptcy legislation,
which places
uninsured retail customers above other senior liabilities. With
the
implementation of bail-in legislation, certain Russian
depositors (corporates
and possibly high net-worth individuals) might be more motivated
to choose less
risky banks to deposit their funds. This could encourage
consolidation in the
country's highly fragmented banking sector, which we would view
positively.
The Russian authorities have replenished the deposit insurance
fund after recent
pay-outs. By end-9M15, the DIA had received RUB1.1trn of capital
injections from
the government and RUB873bn of loans from the central bank.
Separately, the
Russian authorities over the last two years have spent (mainly
out of the
National Wealth Fund) approximately RUB940bn on providing
capital to performing
banks, including development institution Vnesheconombank. In
total these
measures are equal to USD37bn (at current exchange rates) or
3.9% of 2015
estimated GDP. We think this is significant, but manageable for
Russia given its
low sovereign debt levels.
