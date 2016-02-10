(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bradford
& Bingley's
(B&B) mortgage covered bonds at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook.
There are currently
GBP 2.3bn equivalent covered bonds outstanding. Of the four
covered bond issues
outstanding, two longer-dated issues are under a tender offer
launched by B&B.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the guarantee from HM Treasury (HMT) that
is set to
expire when B&B is completely wound down. As a result, the
rating and Outlook on
the covered bonds is directly linked to that of the United
Kingdom sovereign
(UK, AA+/Stable).
The guarantee extends until the maturity of the guaranteed debt.
Fitch believes
that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee
being
unconditional and irrevocable, it would be extremely unlikely
that the UK would
assume any reputational or economic risk by failing to provide
support if
needed.
B&B has recently launched a tender offer for two longer dated
covered bond
issues, with one due in June 2017 and another in October 2018.
Should the tender
allow B&B to early redeem the two issues, there will be only two
remaining
outstanding covered bonds with the latest due in June 2016. This
exercise is to
accelerate the release of mortgage assets held in B&B's covered
bond programme
to allow future portfolio sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the covered bonds is sensitive to any rating
movement of the
Long-term IDR of the UK sovereign or to any material changes to
the conditions
of the guarantee granted by the UK government to B&B.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Justina Niu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999300
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
