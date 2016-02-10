(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Cerberus Nightingale 1
SA (Cerberus)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B'
from 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable. Cerba HealthCare SAS's EUR530m senior secured
notes have been
downgraded to 'B+'/'RR3' from 'BB-'/'RR3' and the EUR145m senior
notes issued by
Cerberus have been downgraded to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'B-'/'RR6'.
Cerberus is an
indirect holding company of Cerba HealthCare SAS (formerly known
as Cerba
European Lab SAS).
The downgrade of the IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that
Cerberus's
deleveraging process will take longer than initially assumed at
the time of the
Novescia acquisition in January 2015 (when we revised the
Outlook on the IDR to
Negative). This is driven by increased indebtedness and a
challenging operating
environment, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) gross
adjusted leverage
(pro forma for 12-month contribution of acquisitions) remaining
above 6.5x and
FFO interest cover around 2.0x by 2017.
We view positively Cerberus's free cash flow (FCF) margin in the
low to
mid-single digit of sales and the progress realised in
extracting the planned
synergies from the Novescia acquisition. However, persistent
pressure in the
Routine Lab segment over the medium term given on-going
reimbursement cuts and
risks of further underperformance in Central Lab, combined with
Cerberus's
primarily debt-funded bolt-on acquisition strategy will likely
lead to credit
metrics that are more commensurate with a 'B' IDR level on a
sustained basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Delayed Deleveraging
We expect FFO gross adjusted leverage (adjusted for 12-month
contribution of
acquisitions) will remain above 6.5x and FFO interest cover
around 2.0x by 2017.
In an environment where many European healthcare services
companies are facing
sustained regulated tariff pressure, these credit metrics are no
longer
commensurate with a 'B+' IDR and are similar to those of
Cerberus's closest
peer, Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC (Synlab; B/Stable), which also
has a larger
scale and diversification than Cerberus.
Central Lab and Routine Luxembourg Pressure
The lack of improvement in credit metrics in 2015 resulted from
higher than
expected tariff cuts in Luxembourg (20% in 2015) and a material
underperformance
in the Central Lab segment, as large pharmaceutical companies
have cancelled or
postponed drug development processes. Fitch expects Cerberus
will rely more
heavily than before on a refilling backlog in Central Lab and no
further cuts in
Routine Labs, including in France, to deliver earnings and cash
flow growth to
support more meaningful deleveraging from 2016 onwards.
Debt-funded Routine Labs Expansion
The ratings reflect Cerberus's strategy, which is aimed at
consolidating the
fragmented French routine lab market. Cerberus's acquisitive
strategy enables
the group to broaden its network of labs around regional
platforms and grow
market share accordingly while realising synergies. In Fitch's
view, Cerberus is
reliant on successfully integrating its acquisitions and
extracting the planned
synergies to support mild deleveraging prospects over the medium
term as
on-going reimbursement pressure in Cerberus's key markets
offsets volumes growth
and limits organic earnings and margin expansion. Our financial
forecasts
supporting the 'B' rating assume up to EUR50m per year for small
bolt-on
acquisitions over the next three years, partly financed by
drawings under the
EUR80m revolving credit facility (RCF).
Reduced Integration Risk of Novescia
The execution risk related to the acquisition of Novescia and
the extraction of
planned synergies has reduced. Cerberus's management had
completed around 70% of
expected synergies as of September 2015. We consider the risks
associated with
the remaining 30%, primarily related to medical purchases and
production cost
savings, to be limited. The progress in the integration of
Novescia is evidence
of management's ability to integrate larger targets, besides its
traditional
small bolt-on strategy.
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerberus is one of the largest medical diagnostics groups in
Europe.
Like-for-like performance is supported by growing volumes,
especially in the
Specialised Lab segment where the group benefits from a sound
reputation for
scientific expertise and innovation and fairly stable profit
margins. The
group's activities in its Central Lab division globally and in
the Belgian and
Luxembourg routine markets provide some geographical
diversification and reduce
Cerberus's exposure to the French healthcare system.
Weak Recoveries for Cerberus's Noteholders
The EUR145m senior notes are rated two notches below the IDR to
reflect their
subordination to prior-ranking obligations. The 'RR6' reflects
the weak recovery
prospects (0-10%) of the notes in a default scenario. Fitch
still expects
above-average recovery prospects within the 'RR3' range (51-70%)
for senior
secured noteholders and continues to value the group on the
basis of a 6.0x
multiple applied to an estimated post-restructuring EBITDA (in
the event of
default), which is 25% below the last 12-month EBITDA as of
September 2015,
pro-forma for acquisitions already completed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Like-for-like sales growth of 0% to 1% per year in Routine
Labs as volume
growth is offset by tariff pressure in key markets.
- Full year contribution of Novescia from 2016.
- Stable EBITDA margin of around 22% as synergies from Novescia
gradually
materialise.
- Small bolt-on acquisitions of up to EUR50m per year over the
next three years,
partially funded by the RCF.
- Stable capex around 3% of sales (excluding acquisitions).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
- Further profit pressure in any segment so that FFO adjusted
gross leverage
remains sustainably above 7.5x and FFO interest cover reduces
below 1.8x (pro
forma for acquisitions).
- FCF reducing to neutral or slightly positive territory.
- Further aggressively funded acquisition policy.
Future developments that could lead to positive rating action
include:
- Sustained revenue growth and full realisation of synergies
associated with
Novescia and smaller bolt-on acquisitions together with a
recovery in Central
Lab and Routine Lab (Belux) resulting in EBITDA margin above 23%
and FCF in the
mid to high single digit of sales on a sustained basis.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x and FFO interest cover
trending towards
2.5x (pro forma for acquisitions) on a sustained basis.
SATISFACTORY LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Cerberus to maintain satisfactory liquidity over
the rating
horizon. In addition, liquidity will be supported by a EUR80m
RCF that can be
used for bolt-on acquisitions and EUR14m of unrestricted cash
(excluding any
amounts that are considered not freely available by Fitch) as of
30 September
2015 given no meaningful debt amortisation pressures as the
combined EUR675m
senior secured and senior notes fall due in 2020.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Matthieu Durandeau
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1722
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999302
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.