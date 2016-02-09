(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RenRe; NYSE: RNR) and its
subsidiaries, including
RNR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', and the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. at 'A+'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of RNR's ratings reflect
the company's
continued strong leadership position in the property catastrophe
traditional and
alternative reinsurance market, increased diversification into
casualty and
specialty reinsurance, reasonable operating leverage and modest
financial
leverage. The ratings also reflect the company's volatile
underwriting results
from catastrophe losses, but with low average combined ratios
over an extended
time period.
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance. The current stressful reinsurance market conditions
are promoting
weaker pricing and more generous terms and conditions,
particularly for property
catastrophe risk. Fitch expects RNR to maintain its historically
strong
underwriting discipline and leading competitive market position
in the
consolidating reinsurance sector.
RNR continues to manage the challenging reinsurance market
environment through
increased diversification away from its property catastrophe
risk focus and more
into casualty and specialty reinsurance business. In 2015,
specialty reinsurance
and Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) segments increased to 57% of
total gross
premiums written (GPW) from 40% of GPW in 2014. This was driven
in large part by
RNR's March 2015 acquisition of Platinum Underwriters Holdings,
Ltd. (PTP) and
the continued strong growth of Lloyd's business. Likewise,
catastrophe
reinsurance business declined to 43% of total GPW in 2015, down
from 60% in 2014
and 70% in 2013.
RNR's average GAAP calendar-year combined ratio over the most
recent 10-year
period (2006-2015) was favorable, albeit volatile, at 61.9%,
with a standard
deviation of 22.6%, including an average combined ratio of 44.4%
for the
catastrophe reinsurance segment, with a standard deviation of
33.1%. Similarly,
over this same period, RNR produced a favorable return on equity
(ROE) of 16.9%,
but with a high standard deviation of 12.2%. In 2015, RNR posted
a calendar-year
combined ratio of 64.7% with an ROE of 10.5%.
Fitch expects that future underwriting results and overall
profitability will
not be as favorable, due to more normalized catastrophe losses
and continued
difficult reinsurance market conditions. However, financial
results may be less
volatile as the company continues to shift its business mix away
from property
catastrophe and into casualty and specialty reinsurance, which
has a higher
average, but less volatile, loss ratio.
Fitch believes that RNR's capital position provides an adequate
cushion against
the operational and financial risks the company faces.
Shareholders' equity
increased to $4.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2015, up 22% from year-end
2014 due to net
earnings and $762 million of RNR shares issued for the PTP
purchase. RNR's
operating leverage ratios are conservative with net premiums
written
(NPW)-to-equity of 0.25x in 2015, up only slightly from 0.21x in
2014 with the
PTP purchase.
RNR's financial leverage ratio is reasonable for the rating
category at 15.5% as
of Dec. 31, 2015. This ratio is up noticeably from 7.6% as of
Dec. 31, 2014,
reflecting a $300 million senior debt issuance in March 2015 to
partially
finance the cash consideration for the PTP acquisition, plus
$250 million of
added PTP existing debt. In addition, DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd.
issued $150
million of debt in May 2015.
RNR's fixed charge coverage has been very strong, averaging
10.9x from
2011-2015, which included negative earnings coverage in 2011 due
to increased
catastrophe losses. Coverage declined to 10.4x in 2015 from
16.8x in 2014 as a
result of increased interest costs from the added debt related
to the PTP
acquisition, but is still viewed as very strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
deterioration in
market conditions that impair RNR's leading position in the
property catastrophe
reinsurance market and result in a weakening of RNR's
historically strong
profitability. Evidence of such weakening would be demonstrated
by sustained
combined ratios above 80% and returns on common equity below
13%, material
weakening in the company's current balance sheet strength, as
measured by
NPW-to-shareholders' equity above 0.5x or equity-credit adjusted
financial
leverage above 25%, a catastrophe event loss that is 25% or more
of
shareholders' equity.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
continued favorable underwriting results relative to other
property-focused
reinsurers and comparably rated property/casualty (re)insurer
peers, significant
improvement in RNR's competitive position in profitable market
segments outside
of property catastrophe reinsurance, including its specialty
reinsurance and
Lloyd's business, and material risk-adjusted capital growth.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A';
--$125 million 6.08% series C preferred stock at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 5.375% series E preference shares at 'BBB+'.
RenRe North America Holdings, Inc.
--$250 million 5.75% senior notes due 2020 at 'A-'.
RenaissanceRe Finance Inc.
--$300 million 3.7% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-'.
Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd.
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A+'.
