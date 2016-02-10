(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Last week's Irish sovereign upgrade
does not
automatically mean that the country's banks will follow suit,
says Fitch
Ratings. Rating drivers for the sovereign and the banks differ,
and although
Bank of Ireland (BOI) and Allied Irish Banks (AIB) are likely to
benefit from
the improving operating environment that contributed to the
upgrade, the banks'
weak asset quality is an obstacle to upgrades in the short term.
The ratings gap between the sovereign (A/Stable) and the banks
is considerable:
four notches for BOI (BBB-/Positive) and five for AIB
(BB+/Positive). Asset
quality is the key vulnerability for these banks and working
through the EUR30bn
backlog of impaired loans will take time. In the meantime, this
vulnerability
constrains their fundamental creditworthiness.
Nevertheless, the banks have made good progress in reducing
their stock of
impaired loans and we think this trend will continue. Data
released by the
European Banking Authority in November 2015 showed that Irish
banks were among
the EU's most active in reducing stocks of non-performing loans.
Our view is
that the medium-term growth potential of the Irish economy is
2%-2.5%, which
should provide a more favourable backdrop for banks' continued
working-out and
offloading of impaired assets.
The key sovereign rating driver is improving public debt
dynamics, which were
most important to the upgrade. Government debt as a percentage
of GDP continues
to fall, to below 100% at end-2015 from a 120% high in 2012. Our
base scenario,
which excludes inflows arising from privatisation of BOI and
AIB, shows public
debt falling steadily to 70% by 2024.
Our latest sovereign Rating Action Commentary and Rating Action
Report,
available by clicking on the links below, provide information on
the
quantitative and qualitative factors behind the sovereign
rating.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
