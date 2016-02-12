(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Canton of
Zurich's (Zurich) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of fiscal autonomy
and
corresponding leeway on tax rate adjustments, its wealthy and
dynamic economy
and its track record of sound financial performance and
flexibility. It also
considers the weaker budgetary performance expected in 2016-2019
and increasing
debt burden. The Stable Outlooks reflect our expectations that
the canton's core
debt and financial ratios will remain well in line with its
'AAA' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The canton's ratings are driven by its strong tax autonomy and
cautious
financial management, as well as its solid and diversified
economy and still
strong debt and debt servicing ratios supported by a prudent
history of
financial performance. They also take into account the canton's
vulnerability
through the economic cycle and its high level of contingency
liabilities, albeit
with limited real risk exposure.
Based on interim results, the canton's 2015 financial
performance is slightly
below budget. Driven by tax revenues that were CHF91m below
budget and not
achieving the central savings of CHF100m envisaged in the
financial department,
the canton may need to report a negative current balance of
CHF96m. However,
Zurich may comply with the envisaged reduction of capital
expenditure of CHF210m
so that the overall results may be at least balanced.
The canton's current medium-term financial plan for 2015-2019
incorporates a
further decline in budgetary performance. The canton assumes a
weakening of
Switzerland's economy after the fixed CHF-EUR exchange rate was
removed. This
may correspond to lower growth in tax revenues, which may not be
compensated for
by adjustments in spending. The canton's government has already
started
implementing cost consolidation measures in order to comply with
a legally
required cumulated medium-term balance of its budget in
2013-2020, with some
leeway in capital spending supporting these.
In its baseline scenario, Fitch assumes a negative operating
margin in 2016
driven by financial revenue above interest cost a surplus of the
current margin.
2017-2018 is expected to be slightly weaker before the operating
margin may turn
positive in 2019. The weaker budgetary performance will push the
canton's
self-financing rate of its investments below 100% with a likely
increase in
debt.
Zurich's direct risk was CHF5,524m at end-2015 (including
CHF400m of short-term
debt), down from CHF6,284m in 2014. At the same time, Zurich's
cash and cash
equivalents reduced to CHF561m from CHF1,537m. In 2014, the
canton made use of
the favourable interest rate environment until mid-2015 and took
on short-term
debt and increased its cash position. A large part of the cash
was used in 2015
for funding purposes so that the direct risk increased to
CHF4,963m on a net
basis from CHF4,747m in 2014. The remaining cash outstanding
will be sufficient
to fund maturing debt in 2016 and committed credit lines ensure
short-term
liquidity in case of need, thus mitigating the canton's
refinancing risk.
According to the canton, its medium to long-term debt is likely
to consistently
increase to CHF5,517m in 2019 from CHF5,124m in 2015, reflecting
the decline in
budgetary performance and its reduced self-financing of capex.
The envisaged
increase in debt will not result in a deterioration of the
canton's debt and
debt servicing ratios. Interest paid/operating revenue should
remain below 1.0%
and its direct debt servicing/current revenue is expected to
peak at 8.8% in
2017 but fall back to below 3.0% in 2018-2019.
Zurich has material contingent liabilities, and net overall risk
was CHF22bn at
end-2014 (we assume no material changes to have taken place in
2015). Most of
this relates to guaranteed obligations of the 100%-owned
Zuercher Kantonalbank
(AAA/Stable/F1+) and the unfunded portion of the pension fund.
Recapitalisation
measures should protect the canton from a future higher burden,
and Fitch views
these steps as prudent management. Fitch's calculations do not
include the debt
of the canton's public-sector entities, as we assume such debt
to be entirely
self-supporting.
Fitch expects Switzerland to achieve real GDP growth of 0.9% in
2015 and 1.6%
(1.8%) in 2016 (2017). Due to the canton's well-diversified and
dynamic economy,
Zurich should mirror or even outperform national growth.
However, the abolition
of the EUR-CHF peg in January 2015 affected the canton's
industry, trade and
tourism, resulting in slower economic growth, which we expect to
be sustained.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's large tax potential and envisaged
cost-cutting measures, a
downgrade is currently unlikely. However, the ratings may come
under pressure
from a sustained period of increasing debt and corresponding
weakening of debt
servicing ability with a debt payback of above 20 years. A
deterioration of the
current balance constraining the canton's financial flexibility
or contingent
risk above Fitch's expectations would also result in negative
rating action.
Significant changes in the cantons' financial leeway or
additional financial
obligations, in either the intra- or inter-cantonal context,
could also be
rating negative. Any negative rating action on Switzerland would
trigger rating
action on Zurich.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999456
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.