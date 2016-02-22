(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: G-SII Regulation: Still a Long
Way to Go
here
LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) still
has significant
work to do in creating a risk-based global Insurance Capital
Standard (ICS) for
global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) and other
internationally active
insurance groups (IAIGs). The ICS is envisaged as a common
methodology across
jurisdictions but the implementation of an "appropriately"
risk-based ICS is
ambitious given local differences in accounting regimes, product
risk profiles,
and asset risk.
In 2015 the IAIS announced the Higher Loss Absorbency (HLA)
requirements for
G-SIIs. Fitch believes that this is likely to have a minimal, if
any, impact on
ratings. Based on 2013 and 2014 results, the G-SIIs, on average,
already held
capital at 260% of the new required levels and Fitch does not
expect G-SIIs to
need to raise further capital in response to the new
requirements.
For HLA calculations, G-SIIs are placed into one of three
buckets: 'Low,' 'Mid'
or 'High', depending on their G-SII designation score. Fitch
believes that the
bucketing system may deter G-SIIs from becoming larger and more
complex. Fitch
believes that the G-SIIs may have some reputational concerns
about being in the
highest risk bucket. This bucket is currently empty and insurers
would be wary
of the potential negative connotations of being the only one
included in this
bucket.
In November 2015, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) removed
Assicurazioni
Generali S.p.A. and added Aegon N.V. to the list of G-SIIs. The
FSB did not
explain why it made the switch, but Fitch believes it could have
been driven by
changes in both companies' exposure to non-traditional and
non-insurance
business. This highlights the uncertainty and lack of
transparency surrounding
the G-SII identification process.
The impact of evolving international insurance regulation on the
industry's
operating and capital management strategies is still unknown.
MetLife Inc's
recently announced restructuring plan was driven in part by
management's
concerns about the evolving regulatory framework.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.