CHICAGO, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Validus
Holdings, Ltd. (Validus). The affirmations include Validus'
'BBB+' senior
unsecured debt rating and 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of Validus
Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Validus' ratings reflect the company's continued solid operating
performance and
stable combined ratios, solid capitalization with a conservative
premiums-to-equity ratio and modest financial leverage, and
diversity in the
company's book of business. These favorable factors are
partially offset by
potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events.
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance. The current stressful reinsurance market
conditions, with record
capitalization levels of traditional reinsurers and the growing
capacity
provided by alternative capital providers, are promoting weaker
pricing and more
generous terms and conditions, particularly for property
catastrophe risk.
The company announced on Jan. 12, 2016 that its joint hedge fund
reinsurance
venture PaCRe, Ltd. (PaCRe) was off-risk effective of Jan. 1,
2016. PaCRe had
reported material investment losses that impacted Validus'
results as a 10%
stake-holder in the entity. Validus' results at year-end 2015
include a
restatement of prior year results related to the early adoption
of a revised
accounting standard for consolidations and the consolidation of
all of the
AlphaCat entities. As of year-end 2015 PaCRe, Ltd. had been
deconsolidated from
Validus' results and $470.3 million was returned to PaCRe
investors, including
$423.3 million to third parties.
Validus' market position and size/scale is characterized as
'Medium' by Fitch
when measured by net written premium and equity. Along with
Validus' broad
product portfolio of reinsurance business, the company writes
property/casualty
primary specialty insurance business through subsidiaries Talbot
Underwriting,
Ltd. (Talbot) in the Lloyds market (Syndicate 1183) and Western
World Insurance
Group (Western World) in the U.S. Fitch views this favorably as
it provides the
company flexibility to deemphasize various products when market
conditions are
poor and reduces its dependency on any single product line.
Fitch expects that
Validus will continue to manage successfully through various
market conditions
and cycles.
In 2015, specialty primary business written in the Talbot
segment through the
company's Lloyd's Syndicate (1183) experienced a 7.5% decrease
in overall total
gross premiums written GPW, largely as a result of reduced
premium in the Marine
line as energy and cargo classes were impacted by the decline in
oil and
commodity prices during the year. The decline in premium at
Talbot was more than
offset by the inclusion by the first full year of results for
Western World,
which was acquired mid-year 2014. Specialty primary insurance
written in the
Talbot and Western World segments combined to represent 50.7% of
overall GPW for
Validus at year-end 2015, up from 49.4% in the prior year.
Profitability for Validus is strong, characterized by low and
stable combined
ratios and solid returns on average common equity (ROAE) as
Validus has posted
an underwriting profit and overall net income in every year of
its 10-year
operating history. The most recent five-year averages
(2011-2015) are 82.1% and
9.6%, respectively. In 2015, Validus posted a calendar-year
combined ratio of
79.7% with an ROE of 10.4%.
Fitch observes that the company's share of global catastrophe
losses since its
inception, while significant in some cases, has been manageable
and catastrophe
loss experience has not exceeded the company's modelled loss
estimates. Per
event 1-100 and 1-250-year PMLs on an occurrence basis for the
U.S. wind peril
remain among the highest within Validus' peer group at 20% and
28% of common
shareholders' equity at Jan. 1, 2016, but remain within
expectations for the
current rating category.
The company's financial leverage ratio is modest at 17% as of
Dec. 31, 2015, up
from 16.8% at year-end 2014. This increase reflects a 1.5%
increase in
shareholders' equity available to Validus from strong net
earnings to over $3.6
billion at Dec. 31, 2015, offset by a decrease in noncontrolling
interest
($154.6 million at year-end 2015) included in the leverage
calculation.
At year-end 2015 Validus' net written premiums-to-equity ratio
remained
conservative at 0.6x, consistent with the levels reported by the
company in each
of the last several years. The company' low underwriting
leverage enables it to
preserve capital during periods that include underwriting
volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging reinsurance
environment;
--Continued profitable organic growth in the Western World
segment consistent,
with demonstrated success consistent with the Validus Re and
Talbot segments.
--Net PML to common equity ratios consistent with higher rated
reinsurance
peers.
--Continued growth in equity through earnings retention, while
maintaining
favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined
ratio under 90%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Validus'
competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Underwriting leverage (measured by net premiums written to
equity) at or above
0.8x;
--An increase in Validus' 1-100 and 1-250-year peak per event
catastrophe (PMLs)
to 25% and 35% of total equity, respectively;
--Financial leverage ratio in excess of 25% or interest coverage
ratios in the
low single digits for a period of consecutive years.
--Under Fitch's notching criteria, if more than 30% of Validus'
earnings or
capital come from foreign entities outside of the Bermuda group
solvency
environment, Validus' holding company ratings could be lowered
reflecting a
ring-fencing environment classification.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$250 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at
'BBB+';
--$150 million of 9.07% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2036
at 'BBB';
--$140 million of 8.48% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2037
at 'BBB'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
