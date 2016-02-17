(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI, February 16 (Fitch) Sharia insurance products have gained
in prominence
and are steadily securing a foothold in Indonesia, the world's
largest Muslim
country of more than 200 million. The large Muslim population
offers vast,
untapped potential for takaful products, which are based on
Islamic principles.
However, total takaful insurance and reinsurance gross premiums
have stayed low,
compared with the entire Indonesian insurance market.
Takaful has expanded to account for 6.2% of Indonesia's
insurance market by
gross written premiums (GWPs) as of end- 2015, from 2.6% as of
end-2010. The
sector's GWP expanded by around 4.1% to around IDR10.5trn in
2015, slower than
the previous year amid a slowdown in the country's real GDP
growth but
outperforming the conventional insurance product segment that
had more modest
growth of 1.6%.
The insurance law introduced in 2014 stipulates that
conventional
insurance/reinsurance companies have to spin off their sharia
divisions when the
combined "tabarru" funds (the funds contributed by participants)
and investment
funds of the participants of the relevant sharia unit are at
least equal to 50%
of the total insurance or, in any event, within 10 years from
the promulgation
of the law.
Fitch expects the mandatory spin-off regulation to stimulate
growth and
competitiveness of the Indonesian sharia insurance industry in
the longer term.
Insurance companies are likely to focus on boosting their sharia
businesses, and
gradually enhancing their capacity and capitalisation to achieve
the maturity
needed to finally be independent of their conventional siblings.
Nonetheless,
Fitch believes any market consolidation is expected to happen
gradually, given
the conditions and ample timeframe set by the regulator for
insurers to fully
develop their sharia units.
