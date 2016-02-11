(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Swedish banks have reported good results for 2015, demonstrating their continuing ability to navigate the challenge of negative interest rates and higher capital requirements, while maintaining large dividend payments, says Fitch Ratings. The major banks (Nordea Bank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) achieved a return on equity between 12% and 14% in 2015, underpinned by strong revenue generation, expansion of fee-driven business, tight cost controls and low loan impairment charges. Dividend pay-out ratios are high by international standards and the four banks propose to distribute between 70% and 75% of 2015's net income to shareholders. But interest rates moved more deeply negative today following a cut by the Riksbank and this is putting pressure on revenues. Two further key factors could also constrain high pay-outs in the future: a significant housing market correction and a tightening of capital requirements. A house-price correction cannot be ruled out and we think that the trend of ever-rising house prices in Sweden, partly financed by increasing household indebtedness, could eventually create difficulties for households when interest rates rise or should unemployment increase. While today's rate cut makes significant interest-rate rises unlikely in the medium term, it risks fuelling household indebtedness unless the banks maintain their underwriting standards and require households to at least partly amortise the loans. On a risk-weighted basis, capital ratios for the four Swedish banks compare well with most peers', with common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios ranging from 16.5% to 24.1% at end-2015. Leverage ratios are less impressive but are in line with other highly rated international peers. Fully loaded Basel 3 leverage ratios range from 4.4% to 5%.. The banks' high dividend payout ratios could be curbed if the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's efforts to harmonise risk weights come into force because this could result in lower risk-weighted capital ratios and buffers at the Swedish banks. But the starting position is strong and we expect modest balance sheet growth in 2016. Additional information on the outlook for Sweden's banks is contained in a recent report, available by clicking on the link below. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director, Banks +44 2013 530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research 2016 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.