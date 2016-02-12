(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) The average loan terms of
German
residential mortgages are falling as the amortisation portion of
instalments has
increased in response to low interest rates, Fitch Ratings says.
Our analysis of 310,800 loans in Fitch-rated covered bond and
structured finance
deals shows average terms shortening in recent mortgage
originations. Average
terms for new originations fell to 19 years in 2015 from just
over 25 years in
2010 as amortisation rates have increased.
Average interest rates dropped to around 2% in 2015 from 4% in
2010 on loose ECB
monetary policy and high competition between lenders. However,
the instalments
remained constant at 7%-8% with repayment rates increasing in
inverse proportion
to the decline in interest rates.
Higher repayment rates are generally credit positive as they
reduce both an
annuity loan's term and the balance at default during the loan's
term. In
addition, higher repayments reduce the size of the payment shock
at a fixed-rate
loan's interest reset date if interest rates have risen
significantly, by
reducing the balance of the loan more quickly in the period
leading up to the
reset date.
Not all lenders have adopted this approach. For example, our
data from
Postbank's mortgage covered bonds shows that average instalments
dropped by
1.7pp to around 5% between 2010 and 2015. This contributed to
longer contractual
mortgage terms (just over 35 years for loans originated in
2015). While longer
terms imply a higher risk of default, the lender has partly
compensated for this
by lengthening the term to the interest reset date to, on
average, 15 years
(compared with 10 years in 2010). Again, this lowers the risk of
a significant
payment shock, reducing the impact of increasing interest rates
on a borrower's
ability to pay at reset date.
Moreover, Postbank generally offers loans with optional
prepayment rights and/or
options to change the repayment rate. If borrowers take these
up, the expected
term of a mortgage can be significantly shorter than the
contractual term. For
example, an annual prepayment rate of 2% of the original balance
would reduce a
loan's contractual term from 35 years to 20.
In our RMBS criteria, amortisation, loan terms and repayment
schemes affect a
mortgage portfolio's total loss expectation, because
amortisation reduces the
exposure at default and shortens the potential default horizon.
As a
consequence, higher repayments - and shorter terms - will bring
down the loss
expectations we calculate in our German RMBS and covered bond
analysis.
We do not use the term to reset date as a separate input, as we
take comfort
from banks' affordability tests at origination. Prepayments are
not used in our
loss calculations because they are less predictable and vary
with changes in the
economic environment.
Fitch-rated German RMBS transactions are currently experiencing
very low and
stable 3m+ arrears, reflecting Germany's economic growth and low
unemployment.
We expect this robust performance to continue (we forecast 3m+
arrears at 0.5%
in 2016), partly because we think the macroeconomic backdrop
will remain
supportive, but also because, overall, lenders are not relaxing
credit standards
and reducing instalments to sell mortgage loans to consumers
that could
otherwise not afford them.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
