(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.
UIRs provide
analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that
impact an
organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit
rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be State
Farm's main credit
issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at the
company's long-term
competitive position and profitability and capital formation.
State Farm has an extremely strong market position as the
largest U.S.
property/casualty insurer with annual written premium volume in
excess of $50
billion, and personal lines market share near 20%. The company's
career agency
distribution system provides vast operational scope and scale
and great brand
awareness, but changes in technology, shifting consumer buying
preferences and
advances by direct insurance distributors present future threats
to State Farm's
longer-term market share.
State Farm historically has generated underwriting losses,
relying on investment
earnings to grow surplus. This strategy has led to below
industry norm return on
surplus levels averaging 4.1% from 2010 to the first nine months
of 2015. State
Farm's statutory combined ratio in personal auto traditionally
lags industry
norms and personal lines peers, while homeowners results have
markedly improved
since an inordinate level of natural catastrophe losses were
experienced in
2011.
The UIR includes a peer analysis comparing State Farm with other
large personal
lines underwriters on several important financial metrics.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is
typically based
primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask
questions of an issuer's
management while preparing an UIR. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
