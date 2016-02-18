(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Union
Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A-' and
its National IFS Rating at 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong
capitalisation, prudent
insurance underwriting practices and liquid balance sheet. The
company's
moderate franchise is the key rating constraint.
Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above
300% at end-1H15,
compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital
position provides a
strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly
in view of its
low underwriting leverage with net written premiums/adjusted
shareholders'
surplus (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation
reserve) of around
1x from 2011-9M15.
Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash
equivalents accounting
for 72.3% of invested assets at end-9M15, comfortably supporting
its insurance
claims. Credit quality in fixed-income portfolios remained sound
as they were
mainly government bonds. The company reduced its equity
exposures to only 3.4%
of shareholders' equity at end-9M15 amid heightened market
volatility.
Union's annualised return on average equity (ROAE) was steady at
3.9% in 9M15
(3.3% in 2014) as weaker investment performance offset the
impact of an improved
underwriting result. The combined ratio decreased to 94% in 9M15
from 103% in
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium future because of
Union's modest
market position and business scale. Deterioration in
underwriting performance
with combined ratio persistently above 103% or substantial
underwriting or
investment losses resulting in a fall in Union's statutory
capital ratio to
below 300%, on a sustained basis, are key triggers for a rating
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999622
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.