LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Societe Generale's (SG; A/Stable/a)
4Q15 operating
results were generally in line with Fitch Ratings' expectations
but indicate
pressure on revenue generation from persistently low interest
rates,
particularly in domestic retail banking. SG will therefore have
to complete its
cost-reduction programme and continue to improve international
retail banking
performance to reach its 10% ROE target. It reported improved
capitalisation,
with a 10.9% fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio and
a 4% Capital
Requirements Regulation (CRR) leverage ratio. The results have
no immediate
impact on SG's ratings.
SG reported EUR877m 4Q15 pre-tax profit adjusted for fair-value
changes to own
debt (EUR39m loss in 4Q15) and for a combined EUR13m gain from
debit and credit
valuation adjustments. Adjusted 4Q15 pre-tax profit fell 11%
yoy, excluding
similar items in 4Q14, as the group made higher litigation
provisions of EUR400m
(4Q14: EUR200m).
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the whole of 2015 reached EUR5.4bn,
including
EUR600m provisions for litigation and EUR164m from the disposal
of asset manager
Amundi. SG generated 7% post-tax ROE excluding changes in fair
value of own debt
and debit and credit valuation adjustments, below the 10%
target, which remains
but was not confirmed for 2016 due to the difficult operating
environment.
SG's capitalisation improved further and its fully applied CET1
ratio reached
10.9% at year-end. This is 40bp above the bank's fully-applied
regulatory
combined buffer requirement for 2019 set by the ECB. On a
phased-in basis the
headroom above the requirement was 170bp. SG remains committed
to maintaining a
CET1 ratio with 100-150bp headroom above regulatory
requirements. Its CRR
leverage ratio also improved, to 4% at end-2015, reaching the
lower end of its
end-2016 of 4%-4.5% target. We expect the bank to strengthen
capitalisation
further through retained earnings. In 2015, SG generated CET1
capital through
earnings equal to 37bp of RWA after providing 41bp for a
proposed increased
dividend payment.
SG announced that after having achieved EUR900m annual recurring
cost savings
since 2013 it aims to save a further EUR850m annually by 2017.
Further
cost-efficiency improvement will be important for it to reach
profitability
targets, particularly as increased regulatory requirements have
resulted in a
higher cost base.
SG's French retail banking operating profit increased 18% yoy in
4Q15 to EUR483m
(excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes), helped
by a 31% yoy
decline in loan impairment charges (LICs). Revenue improved due
to loan growth,
particularly housing loans, which increased 7.8% in 2015.
Nevertheless, margin
pressure due to lower interest rates on renegotiated housing
loans resulted in a
7% decline in net interest income from private individuals.
Conversely, net
interest income from business customers improved yoy. French
retail banking
continued to attract new customers, and the bank continues its
programme to
reduce its branch network by 20% by 2020.
Results in global banking and investor solutions (GBIS) were
affected by 4%
higher operating expenses in 4Q15, mainly because of
foreign-exchange effects
due to the stronger US dollar, higher LICs (EUR230m in 4Q15)
arising from one
large European exposure and provisioning for oil and gas
exposures. The
division's pre-tax income consequently fell 58% yoy to EUR203m.
Within GBIS, global markets and investor services' 4Q15 revenue
fell 8%, due to
a 31% decline in equities revenue as investor demand for
structured products
declined. Fixed income, foreign currency and commodities
reported 10% yoy
revenue increase, resulting from good performance in the rates
and credit
segments. The bank benefited from the integration of Newedge,
which helped
revenue from prime services increase 38% yoy.
Financing and advisory was affected by high LICs, which wiped
out operating
profit. SG expects LICs in GBIS to remain broadly flat in 2016
after being
moderate at 27bp of gross loans in 2015, but they can be very
volatile in this
business, as in 4Q15. SG disclosed its exposure to oil and gas,
which at
end-2015 totalled EUR23.5bn. It does not expect material credit
losses on its
exposure if the oil price remains at USD30 per barrel.
SG's international retail banking and financial services more
than doubled
pre-tax profit yoy to EUR388m in 4Q15 as 4Q14 included a one-off
EUR200m charge
for the exit from its Brazilian consumer finance business.
Insurance activities
continued to perform well, with revenue increasing 11% yoy.
Financial services
to corporates, including fleet management and equipment finance,
posted 10%
higher revenue.
International retail banking reported a 4% yoy decline in
pre-tax profit
excluding a one-off charge in 4Q14 despite a sharp drop in LICs.
SG's biggest
challenge remains Russia, although its loss there remained
modest at EUR22m in
4Q15. The bank expects further losses at its Russian operations
in 2016, albeit
easily manageable at EUR50m-100m.
