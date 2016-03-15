(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Report: Georgian Banks
here
MOSCOW, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
Georgian banks'
sizeable capital buffers are sufficient to absorb moderate
deterioration in
asset quality following the depreciation of the lari and slower
economic growth.
This view is reflected in the overall Stable Outlooks on the
Georgian banks'
ratings.
The banks reviewed in the peer report are Bank of Georgia
(BB-/Stable/bb-), TBC
Bank (BB-/Stable/bb-), Liberty Bank (B/Stable/b), ProCredit Bank
(BB/Stable/bb-), Cartu Bank (B+/Stable/b+), Basisbank
(B/Stable/b) and Halyk
Bank Georgia (BB-/Stable).
Despite 30% depreciation of the local currency in 2015 and high
dollarisation of
the banks' balance sheets, the sector non-performing loans
(NPLs, over 90 days
overdue) remained moderate at 2.9% of total loans at end-3Q15.
Reserve coverage
of problem exposures is adequate. However, given the low share
of naturally
hedged borrowers in the country, Fitch expects some further
pressure on the
banks' asset quality. Maintaining NPLs at moderate levels will
be key to the
banks' future profitability metrics, in Fitch's view, though
performance will
likely remain volatile through the cycle.
The banks' ratings may come under pressure from a marked
deterioration in the
operating environment, especially one that leads to a negative
action on the
sovereign rating. A material weakening of financial metrics
and/or banks' loss
absorption capacity would also be negative for the banks'
Viability Ratings
(VRs).
If the macroeconomic environment in Georgia strengthens and
political stability
continues then this could be positive for the banks' ratings,
but upgrades would
in most cases be dependent on an upgrade to the sovereign
rating.
The report, 'Peer Report: Georgian Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 24 09
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
