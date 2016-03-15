(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Report: Georgian Banks here MOSCOW, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Georgian banks' sizeable capital buffers are sufficient to absorb moderate deterioration in asset quality following the depreciation of the lari and slower economic growth. This view is reflected in the overall Stable Outlooks on the Georgian banks' ratings. The banks reviewed in the peer report are Bank of Georgia (BB-/Stable/bb-), TBC Bank (BB-/Stable/bb-), Liberty Bank (B/Stable/b), ProCredit Bank (BB/Stable/bb-), Cartu Bank (B+/Stable/b+), Basisbank (B/Stable/b) and Halyk Bank Georgia (BB-/Stable). Despite 30% depreciation of the local currency in 2015 and high dollarisation of the banks' balance sheets, the sector non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90 days overdue) remained moderate at 2.9% of total loans at end-3Q15. Reserve coverage of problem exposures is adequate. However, given the low share of naturally hedged borrowers in the country, Fitch expects some further pressure on the banks' asset quality. Maintaining NPLs at moderate levels will be key to the banks' future profitability metrics, in Fitch's view, though performance will likely remain volatile through the cycle. The banks' ratings may come under pressure from a marked deterioration in the operating environment, especially one that leads to a negative action on the sovereign rating. A material weakening of financial metrics and/or banks' loss absorption capacity would also be negative for the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs). If the macroeconomic environment in Georgia strengthens and political stability continues then this could be positive for the banks' ratings, but upgrades would in most cases be dependent on an upgrade to the sovereign rating. The report, 'Peer Report: Georgian Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 24 09 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.