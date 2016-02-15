(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) decision
to keep its
headquarters in London has no impact on the group's business
strategy, says
Fitch Ratings. In our opinion, the protracted debate over where
the group's
non-operating holding company should be registered, which in
turn determines
which authorities assume consolidated supervision, never
detracted from
management's central strategic focus, originally outlined in
2011 and overhauled
in mid-2015. The group's core strategy is that of a global
universal bank with
significant cross-border trade activities and capital markets
business.
The drive to expand business in Asia remains central to HSBC's
overall strategy,
irrespective of where its head office is located. This is also
the case for the
focus on accelerated wind-down of legacy assets, targeted
revenue synergies and
cost reductions, detailed in the June 2015 refinements.
We upgraded our assessment of HSBC's management and strategy in
December 2015 to
reflect our opinion that HSBC's abilities to reach its targets
have strengthened
following a meaningful increase in business line cooperation,
improved client
coverage and governance and controls. We think management has a
high degree of
depth, stability and experience, and believe HSBC's stable
corporate culture
remains unaffected.
HSBC's head office discussion took place at high levels and in a
public, open
manner. The end-decision is to remain in the UK, but we think
the debate was
still valid even though strategy is implemented through the
group's banking
subsidiaries and the head office debate had no direct bearing on
these entities.
The UK retail activities will still have to be ring-fenced and
total
loss-absorbing capacity requirements will need to be
implemented, which we
expect to happen through several of its entities.
The group's financial targets are ROE above 10%, revenue growth
that is faster
than cost growth and maintenance of a progressive dividend. The
group continues
to face challenges on risk adjusted targets across all business
lines. HSBC
Holdings plc is rated 'AA-'/Stable and its ratings reflect a low
risk appetite,
sold capitalisation and reliable earnings.
Further detail on HSBC Holdings plc is contained in our rating
report and
navigator, available by clicking on the links above.
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
HSBC Holdings plc
here
HSBC Holdings plc - Ratings Navigator
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.