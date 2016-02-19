(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region
of
Ile-de-France's (IDF) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects the region's unchanged scenario of
sound fiscal
performance and outstanding economic profile. The Stable
Outlooks reflect our
expectations that IDF has sufficient financial flexibility to
maintain a sound
self-financing capacity before debt repayment (SFC; current
balance plus capital
revenue) despite a forecast slight deterioration in its
financial metrics over
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by IDF's track record of sound
operating
performance, its strong capacity to self-finance sizeable capex,
its sound debt
coverage ratios but also its fairly high debt levels. They also
reflect the
region's outstanding economic position in France, its
strong-socio economic
indicators relative to peers and the administration's strong
management.
IDF is France's (AA/Stable/F1+) main political and economic
centre. It hosts
18.5% of the national population, its economy accounts for
around 30% of
France's GDP and, in 2013 its GDP per capita (latest official
data available)
was 64% above France's and 75% above the EU average, the
eighth-highest among EU
regions. The region benefits from a large, well-qualified
workforce and
high-quality infrastructure. Although the region mirrors
national trends, its
resilient economy helped contain unemployment at 9.1% in 3Q15,
below the
national average of 10.6%. Sound socio-economic wealth
indicators provide
revenue flexibility as Fitch expects tax base growth to offset
limited
rate-raising leeway.
IDF's current margin has been healthy, averaging 21% per year
since 2012.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, IDF will continue to
post a sound
current margin close to 20% in 2016-2018. This is despite sharp
cuts (12%
nominally in 2016) in state grants, IDF's contribution of the
corporate value
added levy to the regional equalisation fund (2% of expected
operating revenue
in 2016) and hefty statutory transfers to Syndicat des
Transports
d'Ile-de-France (STIF), its main satellite.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects the cuts in state transfers
to be offset by
the dynamism of certain taxes such as the levy on corporate
value added and by
operating expenditure restraint, including streamlining IDF's
satellites costs
and continued trade-off between IDF's different budget spending
items. Of a
total EUR2.6bn operating spending in 2015, Fitch estimates 20%
to have been
related to discretionary expenditure.
Despite a high level of planned investment in line with recent
years, given the
region's plans to finance a number of infrastructure projects,
notably in
transport, Fitch estimates that SFC (before debt repayment) will
remain high at
82% of capital expenditure in 2018. IDF's SFC is underpinned by
additional
capital grants of EUR140m per year that IDF is entitled to
collect from the
central government from 2015 onwards to finance certain heavy
investments under
the "New Grand Paris" project. IDF's capex will also largely be
co-financed by
the state under the 2015-2020 long-term state/region
co-financing programme
amounting to EUR7.3bn. The state will contribute EUR2.9bn and
the region
EUR4.4bn.
Fitch estimates direct debt at end-2015 at EUR5.36bn, of which
79% were bonds,
and at around 7.5 years of the current balance. The agency
estimates the
operating margin will cover interest payment by around 6x. Fitch
forecasts the
debt payback ratio will slightly deteriorate to 10 years by 2018
from eight
years in 2016. Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash
flows and diverse
credit lines. IDF's liquidity management policy includes a
EUR1bn Billets de
Tresorerie ('BT', French commercial paper) programme, under
which it issued
EUR500m in 4Q15. Fitch believes IDF has sufficient available
bank and revolving
credit lines to cover the liquidity needs associated with its
larger use of its
BT programme.
STIF's debt is expected to increase significantly, to around
EUR1.4bn in 2016,
from an estimated EUR1bn in 2015. In Fitch's view, STIF has a
sound risk profile
as it is self-supporting, and largely funded by dynamic
dedicated tax revenue as
well as by statutory contributions from IDF (51% of total) and
from other local
governments. Fitch expects growth in STIF's fare revenue and
optimisation of
its contracts with the regional transportation operators to
absorb the shortfall
stemming from the unification of transportation tariffs measure
implemented in
September 2015.
Fitch considers the region's financial management as
sophisticated and prudent,
particularly in terms of its forecasting ability, which allows
IDF to control
its annual budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity
management is
conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A current margin consistently below 15% leading to a debt
payback ratio
consistently above 10 years would be negative for IDF's ratings.
A downgrade of
the sovereign would also be reflected in IDF's ratings.
An upgrade of IDF's ratings could occur if IDF's budgetary
performance is in
line with Fitch's expectations and net overall risk is
consistently below 200%
of current revenue, provided France's ratings are also upgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR6bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'
- EUR1bn BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999730
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
