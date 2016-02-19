(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Puy-de-Dome's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
with Negative
Outlook, and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR500m euro medium-term programme and its
EUR100m commercial
paper programme have been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects Puy-de-Dome's track record of sound
operating
performance, moderate debt, strong governance and balanced
socio-economic
profile.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
department's
budgetary performance and debt metrics will weaken in the medium
term. This is
mainly due to cuts in state transfers that will not be fully
compensated by
operating spending restraint, and will thus result in a
deterioration of the
department's budgetary profile and debt payback. As with other
French
departments, Puy-de-Dome is exposed to economic cycles and faces
budgetary
pressures from faster growth in expenditure over revenue on a
sustained basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to our baseline scenario, we expect the operating
margin to weaken
slightly over the medium term, to 10.5% by 2019, from an average
of 13.2% in
2011-2015. This is due to the impact of state transfers cuts,
which will lead to
flat revenue. However, this deterioration is less severe than
what we had
expected.
Firstly, estimated 2015 results show a stabilisation in the
operating margin
(12.6%, from 12.3% in 2014 and above our forecast of 10%) as tax
revenue, and
especially property transfer duties, have grown more steadily
over 2Q15.
Secondly, Puy-de-Dome's executive assembly and administration
have outlined an
additional package of savings and control measures for 2016 and
2017, including
a cap on discretionary social spending items, workforce
reduction, control of
general spending, freeze on grants, and further cuts in
discretionary
expenditure. This has been partially factored into our
projections, as a
significant part of the budget tightening plan has already been
adopted in the
2016 budget (voted in December 2015).
Therefore, we expect operating spending to slow to 1.1% a year
until 2019 (at
constant scope of competencies), from 2.4% in 2010-2015. The
budget tightening
plan would mitigate the impact of rigid spending items,
especially social
spending which will continue to follow an upward trend in the
medium term, other
things being equal. The department's cost-cutting plan is
underpinned by strong
governance based on a skilled administration, a stable local
political
environment, and a track record of prudent financial management.
The
administration aims to keep the department's operating margin
close to 10% and
the debt payback ratio below nine years over the medium term.
Puy-de-Dome's revenue mix offers limited flexibility as 75% of
operating revenue
is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers. However,
some budgetary
flexibility stems from Puy-de-Dome's direct tax leeway (property
tax), although
the administration is not contemplating this option. Some tax
items, especially
property transfer duties (10% of operating revenue), tend to
evolve erratically
and are less than predictable. Our base case scenario could be
revised downward
if the local real estate market experiences a downturn.
Over the medium term, Puy-de-Dome aims to scale back capital
expenditure to
slightly below EUR100m, from an average EUR122m in 2010-2015.
According to
Fitch's base case scenario, this would not be sufficient to
fully offset the
expected decline in its current balance. Therefore the
department's
self-financing rate of capital expenditure (current balance and
capital revenue,
net of debt repayment, over capital expenditure) is likely to
weaken to 47% in
2016-2019 from 59% in 2010-2015.
Direct debt reached EUR400.2m or 63% of current revenue at
end-2015 (including
short-term debt), a moderate level compared with peers. The debt
payback ratio
remains comfortable at 5.5 years. With the expected lower
current balance, the
ratio may deteriorate to around eight years in the medium term.
The debt
structure is sound and does not include high-risk products.
Liquidity is underpinned by strong predictable cash flows and by
easy access to
short-term funding. The latter is based on regular issuance of
Billets de
Tresorerie (BT) under a EUR100m programme, backed by adequate
revolving and
committed bank credit lines. Liquidity forecasts are detailed
and updated
regularly.
Despite a high level of contingent liabilities, with growing
debt guarantees
over 2015, Fitch considers contingent risks as low due to
borrowers' solid
credit profiles (mostly social housing institutions) and their
sound debt
structure. A sophisticated monitoring framework and strict
eligibility
guidelines implemented by the administration should limit the
growth of
guaranteed debt over the medium term.
Puy-de-Dome's socio-economic indicators are in line with
national average,
albeit with a structurally lower unemployment rate (9% in 3Q15,
against 10.2%
for France). Puy-de-Dome benefits from dynamic industries and
hosts most
research facilities and decisional centres of former region
Auvergne (merged
with region Rhone-Alpes since 1 January 2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of operating performance leading to an operating
margin
weakening towards 10% or a debt payback ratio consistently above
eight years
could result in a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
