(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on most of the ratings of Taiwan-based Yuanta
Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. (YFHC) and its subsidiaries - Yuanta Securities Co.,
Ltd. (YS) and
Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB). Fitch placed most of the
ratings of
Yuanta Group on RWN on 19 August 2015 following the announcement
that YFHC will
acquire all the shares of Ta Chong Bank (TCB). A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch after the transaction
is completed in
late March, when Fitch receives greater clarity on YFHC's
consolidated credit
profile and capitalisation. The group plans to merge TCB into
YCB over the
course of a year after that.
The transaction has received approvals from the regulator and
both companies'
shareholders. The acquisition is valued at TWD56.5bn, which
includes YFHC's
purchase of TCB's existing European convertible bonds.
Fitch expects the group's financial flexibility to weaken after
the completion
of transaction, which YFHC will finance through a mix of debt
issuance, and
capital upstreaming from YS and Yuanta Securities Finance.
YFHC's double
leverage ratio could rise to about 115%-119% after the
transaction from 106% at
end-3Q15. In addition, its sum of parts capitalisation ratio
could drop to
115%-123% from 146% at end-3Q15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The RWN continues to reflect the potential dilution of Yuanta
Group's credit
profile due to the increase in commercial banking assets, and
potentially weaker
capitalisation as the group's leverage increases. Fitch
estimates that once YCB
merges with TCB, it will account for 48% of the group's equity
and 65% of the
group's assets, compared with 29% and 54%, respectively at
end-3Q15.
YS's IDR and National Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies
in the Yuanta
group, remain on RWN because the company's decreased capital
buffer (after a
capital reduction to help YFHC to finance the transaction) could
weaken its
ability to provide sufficient support to the group as a whole at
the 'BBB+'
rating level.
YCB's IDR and National Ratings remain on RWN, aligned with the
rating action on
its parent, YFHC, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary of
the group and
the obligatory support from the parent company under Taiwan's
Financial Holding
Company Act.
YFHC and YCB's senior unsecured bond ratings remained on RWN
because they are
notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs and National
Long-Term Ratings.
VIABILITY RATING (VR)
YCB's VR is affirmed at 'bb+'. YCB is likely to benefit from a
larger scale once
it merges with TCB. However, such positive effects are likely to
arise only
after 12 months or more. Fitch will evaluate YCB's VR after
there is greater
clarity on how the two entities will be merged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch will likely downgrade the group's IDRs, National Ratings
and debt ratings
by one notch if the consolidated financials confirm Fitch's
expectations that
the group's credit profile and capitalisation will be weaker.
Fitch may take
further negative rating actions in the medium term should the
group continue to
grow aggressively or the acquisition lead to a significant
deterioration in the
Yuanta Group's asset quality and capital buffer.
VIABILITY RATING (VR)
Fitch will consider upgrading YCB's VR if it realises the
benefits from a larger
scale following the acquisition. However, the VR will not be
upgraded if the
bank's risk appetite rises and asset quality deteriorates after
the transaction.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN
Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; maintained on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; maintained on RWN
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(twn)'; maintained on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
