(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Philippines' forthcoming US dollar-denominated bonds an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The Philippines intends to use the proceeds from the bond sale to pay the purchase price and accrued interest of its own securities repurchased in an associated debt management operation. Residual proceeds may be used for general budget financing purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. On 24 September 2015, Fitch affirmed the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB-' and revised its Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook.