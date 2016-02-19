(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian Prosperity
Fund Luxembourg's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by
Prosperity Capital Management (UK) Limited (PCM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven,
bottom-up, active
investment approach. It also reflects the depth, experience and
stability of the
specialised investment team, and an adequate risk and
operational management
framework. It also factors in the good track record of the fund
relative to
peers since launch in February 2013 and the solid long term
track record of a
clone fund, UCITs-compliant Seligson & Co Russian Prosperity
Fund, since 2000.
Fund Presentation
Launched in February 2013, Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg is
a
Luxemburg-domiciled UCITS IV SICAV with US 250m of assets as of
end-January
2016, investing in Russian and former Soviet Union (FSU)-listed
equities.
PCM is the investment manager of the fund. FundPartner Solutions
(Europe) SA
serves as the fund management company.
Investment Process
The fund uses a long-term, discretionary, bottom-up, activist,
investment
approach. The portfolio advisor (PA) uses in-depth, fundamental
proprietary
research to build a concentrated portfolio of around 30-40
positions.
Research focuses on qualitative company and management analysis,
with an
emphasis on value and catalysts of change. In Fitch's view, the
depth of
research and resulting thorough knowledge of companies provide
it with a
competitive advantage.
Decision-making is consensual, but with some reliance on the
lead PA. Liquidity
requirements and levels of conviction rather than specific risk
guidelines drive
position-sizing and overall portfolio construction.
PCM closely monitors each stock risk individually, in line with
the fund's
bottom-up, long-term investment approach and given its
concentrated holdings.
Resources
The investment team of PCM consists of seven analysts based in
Moscow with
sectoral responsibilities. Three of the analysts are also PAs.
The large size of
the team is a differentiating factor of the fund in the
industry. Alexey
Krivoshapko is the lead PA. He joined PCM in 2008 and has 14
years of industry
experience.
The operational and IT environment is built around proprietary
systems,
providing well-controlled and efficient workflows. FundPartner
Solutions
(Europe) S.A., a dedicated management company created by Pictet
in Luxembourg,
replaced Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild Europe as global
custodian/administrator in 3Q15.
Track Record
Since launch, the fund has performed in line with its peer
group. Seligson & Co
Russian Prosperity Fund, a clone fund domiciled in Finland
demonstrated a
superior track record since its launch in 2000. Consistent with
its investment
approach, Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg shows a high stock
concentration
(10 largest stock representing over 50%) and low index overlap (
35%-40%), which
results in the fund carrying more stock-specific risk than
benchmark-oriented
peers.
Asset Manager
Founded in 1996 and privately owned, PCM specialises in the
management of
Russian and FSU equities. The company employs 30 people (16 in
Moscow) and had
USD1.9bn assets under management (AUM) as at end-January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in the departure of
key investment
professionals, failure in the risk or operational management
framework or in
significant deterioration in the fund's performance relative to
peers, resulting
from several stock-picking errors on large holdings. Fitch sees
little potential
for an upgrade, given the specific nature of the fund and its
already high
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
