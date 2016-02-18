(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nigeria-based Bank
of Industry Limited's (BOI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-' with
a Negative Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. Fitch has also
affirmed BOI's
National Long-term rating at 'AA+(nga)' and National Short-term
rating at
'F1+(nga)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The state-owned development bank, BOI's ratings are driven by
and equalised with
Nigeria's sovereign ratings (BB-/Negative). They reflect Fitch's
view that, if
required, there is a moderate probability, that the Nigerian
authorities would
provide extraordinary support to the bank. The probability of
support is
reflected in BOI's Support Rating (SR) of '3'. The Negative
Outlook on BOI's
Long-term IDR reflects the Negative Outlook on Nigeria's
sovereign rating.
BOI's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'BB-', which
considers Nigeria's ability to provide such support in a timely
manner as and
when required, as indicated by Nigeria's Long-term foreign
currency IDR of
'BB-'. We also believe that its propensity to provide such
support is high,
reflecting the state's 99.9% ownership, BOI's policy role and
the bank's
strategic importance to economic and industrial development.
BOI's funding is
long-term and almost exclusively sourced from the Central Bank
of Nigeria (CBN).
The National Ratings reflect the bank's creditworthiness
relative to the best
credits in Nigeria.
BOI's was established by the state in 2001, and is 94.8% owned
by the Ministry
of Finance and 5.1% by CBN. Fitch considers BOI a policy bank,
reflecting its
key role in the state's structural and economic reforms,
particularly in
developing the non-oil sector. The bank is majority-funded by a
NGN535bn zero
coupon bond due 2025 issued to the CBN. Prior to that the bank
was funded by a
NGN100bn loan from the state (the Debt Management Office), which
was converted
to equity in favour of the Ministry of Finance. The bank is
diversifying its
funding but Fitch does not view this as any reduction in state
support for the
bank.
The bank provides concessional financing to SMEs and larger
corporates in
specific industries in the form of direct loans and on-lending
to commercial
banks. This includes lending to start-ups, existing businesses
and the
rehabilitation of ailing businesses and industries. The bank has
14 offices
across the country. BOI also acts as a fund manager for state
governments, the
federal government and legacy funds of high net worth
individuals. Some of the
funds are intervention funds aimed at supporting specific
industries. BOI
receives a fee for managing and advising the funds. BOI does not
have a special
charter and is a limited liability company regulated by CBN as a
development
finance institution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BOI's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening in the
ability or
willingness of Nigeria to support BOI, the former being
reflected by a downgrade
of Nigeria's sovereign rating. The ratings could also be
downgraded in the event
of material change in the government ownership and/or any change
in the bank's
policy role. An upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign would not
necessarily lead to
an upgrade of BOIs IDRs.
BOI's National Ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
opinion of BOI's
creditworthiness relative to the best credits in Nigeria.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Industry
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(nga)'
National short-term ratings affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joao Correia De Matos
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1723
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999647
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.