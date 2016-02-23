(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Bermuda (re)insurers face a negative sector outlook due to increased capital supply and sluggish demand that will continue to push pricing lower and pressure 2016 earnings. In a new Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard, Fitch says the sector has embraced M&A activity to combat market stress, but continued consolidation may have only a limited impact on supply challenges. Fitch expects consolidation in the Bermuda (re)insurance market to continue into 2016 as companies seek to enhance scale while underwriting and investment pressure persists. The majority of Bermuda (re)insurer ratings should be stable as declines in earnings will be within the tolerances of current ratings. Bermuda (re)insurers have so far been resilient and despite weakening earnings, they maintain strong capitalisation, favorable but shrinking reserve redundancies and modest premium growth. The Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard 2016 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.