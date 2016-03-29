(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) The effects of widely anticipated
headwinds for
skilled nursing operators are beginning to show up in metrics
causing angst
amongst healthcare REITs and their bondholders says Fitch
Ratings. While
material and by no means a credit positive, most healthcare
REITs are fairly
insulated from a rating perspective. Moreover, Fitch does not
expect these
pressures will manifest in secular bankruptcies like those seen
in the late '90s
and early '00s as they are incremental changes rather than the
wholesale shift
from 'cost plus' (i.e. a guaranteed margin regardless of cost
and efficiency) to
'fee for service.'
'Increasing coverage under Medicare Advantage is leading to
shorter stays and
lower rates. This, when combined with the Department of Justice
investigations
into billing practices and various pilot programs for bundled
payments and
coordinated care from the Affordable Care Act, is pressuring
margins at skilled
nursing facilities,' said Managing Director Megan Neuburger.
While these challenges will persist for the foreseeable future,
stronger
operators should be able to react accordingly. Operators'
financial policies are
of equal importance to changes in government reimbursement rates
when
determining outcomes.
As far as healthcare REITs are concerned, the market's
collective memory around
skilled nursing facilities is long and justifiably so. Most
healthcare REITs
currently have the cushion needed to manage through this
environment in terms of
facility level rent coverage and leverage at the REIT.
Nonetheless, 'healthcare
REIT equity values and capacity for external growth on a
leverage-neutral basis
could suffer if skilled nursing facilities continue to
underperform,' said
Director Britton Costa.
'Re-Examining Healthcare REITs and SNFs Amid Headwinds' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY, 10004
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
