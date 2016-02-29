(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Target Sixth Straight
Annual Decline
NEW YORK, February 29 (Fitch) Total 2016 U.S. personal
bankruptcy filings are
positioned to fall for a sixth consecutive year, according to
Fitch Ratings in a
special report.
Fitch projects personal bankruptcies to decline by roughly
6%-8%, with stable
unemployment levels, sustained consumer discipline and continued
price growth in
the housing sector driving the decline. 'The labor market
remains steady,
consumer confidence is up and gas prices figure to stay low for
the foreseeable
future, which should help keep personal bankruptcy filings
trending lower,' said
Director Herman Poon.
Lower initial jobless claims and continued improvement in
unemployment drove
further the decline in consumer filings, falling 10.2% year over
year in 2015.
While consumers continued to borrow last year thanks to higher
consumer
confidence levels, overall macro conditions have generally
supported the lower
trend.
The contraction in personal bankruptcy filings helped generate
positive
improvement in ABS collateral performance in 2015, with credit
card
delinquencies and chargeoffs hovering at or near record lows for
much of the
year. Despite a marginal increase, prime auto loan ABS losses
remained well
below historical levels. Subprime auto loan ABS asset
performance, however,
showed much volatility last year.
'Personal Bankruptcy Filings Target Sixth Consecutive Annual
Decline' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above
link.
