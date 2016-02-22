(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/WARSAW, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
State of Bremen's EUR600m 0.375% fixed-rate bond (DE000A1680L2),
due 22 February
2024, a final 'AAA' Long-term rating. The senior unsecured issue
ranks pari
passu with all Bremen's other outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong mutual support mechanisms that
apply to all
members of the German Federation, including the State of Bremen,
and the
extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure
timely debt and
debt service payment.
Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all
members of the
German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) represented
by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states,
which include the
State of Bremen undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally
entitled to
financial support in the event of financial distress
irrespective of differences
in economic and financial performances.
The State of Bremen is located in northern Germany and had a
population of about
661,880 inhabitants at end-2014. The city-state is the smallest
of the 16 German
states and consists of the cities Bremen and Bremerhaven. Its
EUR30.2bn GDP
accounted for 1% of national GDP in 2013. Its GDP per capita of
EUR44,310 is the
second highest among the German states and 29% above Germany's
average of
EUR34,219.
The new EUR600m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the
ratings of
Germany. Any change in the support scheme would result in a
review of the
rating.
The new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 4 November 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
