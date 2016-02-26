(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2016-C2 USD1.35bn
mortgage covered
bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the
total
outstanding issuance to AUD27.2bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in
February 2021,
and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches (moderate high), and the
asset percentage
(AP) relied upon in Fitch's analysis of 89.0%, which is used in
the asset
coverage test and provides a small buffer to Fitch's breakeven
AP of 89.5%. This
supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default
(PD) basis, and a
'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on
the covered
bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 16.4% due to the significant mismatches in the
programme, with the
weighted-average (WA) residual life of the assets at 15 years
and the
liabilities at 3.9 years. This is followed by the cover pool's
credit loss of
3.6% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash-flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 7.2%, reflecting longer WA life of the assets
versus the
outstanding liabilities and the excess spread available under
the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur: WBC's IDR is downgraded by three notches; the D-Cap falls
by more than
two notches; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our
analysis rises above
the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
