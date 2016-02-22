(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CFG Cash
Secure Tresorerie
fund a 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating. The fund
is domiciled in
Morocco and managed by CFG Gestion (CFG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers of the rating are:
-- The portfolio's high overall credit quality
-- Short portfolio maturity with minimal exposure to interest
rate and spread
risks
-- High portfolio liquidity
-- The capabilities and resources of CFG as investment manager
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to
a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to
preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit,
market and liquidity
risks, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Launched in March 2015, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit
quality by
investing exclusively in securities issued by the Kingdom of
Morocco
(BBB-/Stable), government agencies, publicly rated, high-quality
bank
certificates of deposit, and in repurchase agreements
collateralised by
government bonds, with a sound legal framework.
The fund controls concentration risk by setting adequate limits
on its exposures
to individual issuers (10%) and repo counterparties (20%) as per
regulation.
The credit quality of invested issuers and level of
diversification is
consistent with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria'
guidelines at the 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating level.
Maturity Profiles
The fund limits the maturity date of any single investment to
397 days other
than sovereign or quasi-sovereign floating-rate notes, which may
have maturities
of up to 24 months. As at 15 February 2016, the fund's weighted
average maturity
and weighted average life stood at 73 and 76 days, respectively,
compared with
the maximum permissible levels of 90 and 120 days. The resulting
market risk is
very low and within the ranges specified in Fitch's 'National
Scale Money Market
Fund Rating Criteria' at the 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating level.
Liquidity Profiles
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
strong levels of
daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption
requests, in line with
Fitch's rating criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)' funds. Sixty-six per
cent of the
fund's assets under management (AUM) are in daily liquid assets
(overnight or
eligible assets). As at 15 February 2016 the fund's client base
showed some
concentration with the largest investor representing 72% of AUM
but the asset
manager has expressed an intention to diversify the investor
base.
Fund Objective
The objective of the fund is to provide capital stability,
liquidity and achieve
a money market yield.
Investment Managers
Incorporated in 1995, CFG Gestion is a subsidiary of CFG Bank,
itself owned by
Moroccan institutional investors (60%) and partners (40%). CFG
was the
ninth-largest Moroccan asset manager at end-December 2015, with
MAD11.2bn
(around EUR1bn) AUM. Its assets are concentrated in fixed income
(92%),
including 33% in money market products, in line with the overall
local market,
with the remainder being equity and balanced portfolios.
Fitch views CFG's investment management capabilities,
operational controls,
profitability and compliance procedures as consistent with a
'AAAmmf(mar)'
National Money Market Fund rating. However, the agency notes the
stretched
financial condition of CFG Bank, which has invested heavily over
the last two
years to develop a retail banking business in Morocco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. Specifically, an exposure to CFG Bank,
which is
allowed in the fund's investment guidelines, could negatively
impact the rating.
A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key
rating driver
could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating.
A downgrade of the sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
may not
necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money
Market Fund
Rating as the could still continue to represent the lowest
credit, market and
liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's
national scale rating
approach.
SURVEILLANCE
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by CFG's
controller.
