RIO DE JANEIRO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sul America
S.A.'s (SASA) long-term local and foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB-' and its short-term local and foreign currency IDRs at
'B'. The Rating
Outlook on SASA's long-term IDRs is Negative and mirrors the
Negative Outlook of
Brazil's sovereign ratings (long-term IDR 'BB+'/Outlook
Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of SASA's ratings reflects its strong franchise
led by a
significant presence in the health and auto segments, its
consistent and
adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles,
adequate liquidity
and capitalization, and robust risk management practices. The
rating action also
takes into account the constraints posed by Brazil's sovereign
ratings on SASA's
IDRs, reflecting the full concentration of its operations in
Brazil and its
large Brazilian government securities holdings (approximately
1.8 times its
total equity at September 2015).
SASA posted solid premium growth in its core businesses in the
first three
quarters of 2015. This enabled it to maintain its ranking as the
second and
fourth largest insurer in health and auto insurance segments,
where its premiums
were up 15% and 17%, respectively, compared to September 2014.
The Brazilian
insurance sector has so far remained resilient to the very weak
economic
backdrop, characterized by a severe recession, increasing
unemployment and
inflation, and worsening fiscal performance. Fitch expects
sector premium growth
to decelerate in 2016 but expects the key credit metrics of
SASA, and the
insurance sector in general, to remain adequate.
As of September 2015, SASA's profitability remained strong, as
evidenced by an
operating ratio and an average ROA of 94.6% and 2.9%,
respectively (94.1% and
3.1%, respectively, in 2014). Profitability was supported by
good technical
results and solid financial income.
SASA's leverage, measured by the net liabilities/equity ratio,
and operating
leverage, measured by net earned premiums/equity, are slightly
higher than peer
averages in Latin America. At September 2015, these stood at
3.6x and 3.4x,
respectively, broadly unchanged from a year ago. Meanwhile, the
debt/equity
ratio declined to 20.2% at September 2015 from 25.9% in December
2014, as SASA
started amortizing its old debt in 2015. Fitch expects leverage
to stabilize at
the existing levels, but any continued increase could become a
negative rating
driver in the future.
SASA's liquidity remained adequate at September 2015. Its liquid
assets/net
technical reserves ratio was 1.08x, broadly unchanged from the
2013-2014
average.
Fitch applied exceptional notching for a ring-fenced regulatory
environment
between the implied insurance operating company and holding
company IDRs.
Notching was compressed by one relative to standard notching, as
sovereign
related risks have so far not affected SASA's key credit
metrics, which remain
stable and adequate for its ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In case of an additional downgrade to Brazil's sovereign
ratings, SASA's IDRs
would be subject to a review that could result in a range of
rating actions from
affirmation to a two notch downgrade based on Fitch's insurance
rating criteria
that allows flexibility on how sovereign considerations are
factored into
insurance rating notching. The ultimate decision would be driven
by the
rationale for the sovereign rating action and Fitch's view of
how this impacts
SASA's operating environment, investment risk and overall
creditworthiness.
In addition, a sustained and material deterioration in
profitability,
characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/equity
ratio to above 5.0x; an increase in the financial leverage
(financial
debt/equity) to above 25% for a sustained period; a fall in the
interest
coverage ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the
holding's
liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings.
