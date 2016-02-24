(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Heta Asset
Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated
notes
(XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'.
Fitch does not rate
Heta or any other debt instruments issued by Heta or its
predecessor, Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG (Hypo Alpe).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Republic of Austria guarantees the "due and punctual"
payment of all
obligations payable by Hypo Alpe (and, consequently, Heta as
Hypo Alpe's legal
successor) under the notes. The notes' rating is aligned with
Austria's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's
expectation that
the Austrian government will continue to honour the
unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee provided to the noteholders.
The notes are covered by the temporary moratorium on Heta's
liabilities enforced
on 1 March 2015 by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA)
as part of
Heta's resolution. However, we understand that the sovereign has
ensured full
and punctual payment of all amounts that have become due since
then. We expect
that Austria will continue to make payments on the notes in
accordance with
their original terms if their principal is written down. Such a
write-down could
happen if the bail-in tool is applied to the notes in accordance
with the
Federal Act on the Recovery and Resolution of Banks
(Bundesgesetz ueber die
Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken, BaSAG), Austria's version
of the EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD).
In our view, Heta's resolution does not imply a diminished
willingness to honour
the sovereign's own guarantees. We believe that the government
has little
incentive not to honour its guarantee as doing so would probably
severely and
durably damage its own standing in the capital markets.
The sovereign-guaranteed notes are unaffected by the tender
offer submitted on
21 January 2016 by the province of Carinthia to Heta's creditors
covered by
Carinthia's deficiency guarantees. The affirmation also reflects
our view that
any potential consequences of a rejection of the tender offer by
Carinthia-guaranteed creditors will not affect payments due
under the
sovereign-guaranteed notes.
According to the sovereign guarantee, should the notes - due to
regulatory or
other developments including statutory loss absorption - bear
losses such as a
write-down, conversion into equity or any other resolution
measure, the
sovereign would ensure continued and punctual payment of the
originally
guaranteed payment amounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to changes in Austria's sovereign
rating, which
would be reflected in a change in the notes' rating. The rating
of the notes is
also sensitive to timely execution of the payments from the
sovereign when the
guarantee is triggered. As Fitch expects Austria to honour its
guarantee for the
notes irrespective of Heta's creditworthiness and in a timely
manner, the
issuer's risk profile does not represent a rating sensitivity
for the notes.
