(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss reinsurer
SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SIRe) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the benefits of SIRe's ownership by IDUNA
Vereinigte
Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe (IDUNA),
which is
reflected in a two-notch uplift to its standalone assessment of
'BBB'. SIRe is
viewed by Fitch as "very important" to IDUNA under the agency's
group rating
methodology.
The rating also reflects the company's strong capitalisation and
sound
underwriting practices in recent years. Offsetting rating
factors include SIRe's
small size and heightened operational risks, mainly emanating
from its
dependence on a small number of key staff.
Fitch believes that IDUNA is following a long-term strategy to
develop SIRe into
an integral and significant part of the overall group. This view
is supported by
the group's plan to expand SIRe's target markets once it has
built up a
sustainable base for its business and by IDUNA's capital
injections in recent
years. SIRe also benefits from organisational and IT support
from the parent
company, and from the group's relationship with European
mutuals, which form the
mainstay of SIRe's customer base.
SIRe's strong capitalisation is reflected in a regulatory
solvency margin of
272% at end-2014 under the Swiss Solvency Test 2015. Fitch views
this level of
capitalisation as commensurate with the rating. Fitch regards
SIRe's risk
management, supported by its IDUNA group membership, as strong
for a company of
its size.
SIRe's gross written premiums (GWP) decreased to EUR120m in 2015
from EUR129m in
2014. For the period 2009-2014, the company had a five-year
compounded annual
GWP growth of 4%. SIRe has maintained the combined ratio at
below 100% since
2010, reflecting its sound underwriting practices. Fitch expects
SIRe's premium
income to be stable in 2016 despite reinsurance rates remaining
under pressure.
For life insurance, Fitch views IDUNA's resilience to persistent
low yields as
strong compared with that of the German life market as a whole.
However,
technical profitability continues to be constrained by the low
interest rate
environment. In non-life insurance, Fitch views IDUNA's
consolidated
underwriting profitability as good.
IDUNA group achieved robust bottom-line profitability in 2014
with a strong
return on equity of 12.2% (2013: 9.3%). Fitch expects the group
to have
maintained its strong financial profile in 2015, with a return
on equity of more
than 7%, and for this trend to continue in 2016.
IDUNA is a member of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is
headed by four
mutual insurance companies. In 2014, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had
total GWP of
EUR5.7bn, total assets of EUR50.4bn and employed 8,700 staff.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a diminishing of SIRe's
strategic
importance to IDUNA in Fitch's view and deterioration in the
parent's credit
quality, in particular through a significant decrease in
capitalisation. Any
significant weakening of SIRe's credit profile - as, for
example, reflected in a
Swiss Solvency Test result below 200% - could also lead to a
downgrade, although
Fitch views this as unlikely.
Rating triggers for an upgrade include SIRe becoming "core" to
IDUNA in Fitch's
view, a substantial and sustainable increase in IDUNA group's
capitalisation and
improvement in the group's non-life combined ratio to
consistently below 100%
together with an improvement in the operational performance of
IDUNA's life
insurance business. However, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely
in the near- to
medium-term.
