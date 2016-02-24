(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for Highwoods Properties, Inc. and its
operating partnership
Highwoods Realty, L.P. (collectively, HIW):
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured line of credit at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for Highwoods for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for HIW reflect the company's credit metrics,
which are
consistent with a 'BBB' rated office REIT with the company's
asset profile. HIW
owns a high quality real estate portfolio within its core
Southeast and
Mid-Atlantic markets that has a granular tenant base with solid
credit quality
and manageable lease expirations over the next several years.
HIW also has good
contingent liquidity provided by unencumbered assets, which
cover unsecured debt
by 2.1x, on a pro forma basis that includes the sale of the
company's Country
Club Plaza (CCP) asset.
The company's focus on capital intensive office properties in
less supply
constrained secondary urban and suburban markets, as well as a
shortfall under
Fitch's base case liquidity analysis and the company's high
adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) payout ratio are ratings limiting factors.
APPROPRIATE CREDIT METRICS
Fitch expects HIW's leverage to sustain in the mid-to-high 5.0x
range through
2018 assuming low single digit same store net operating income
(SSNOI) growth,
successful stabilization of its development pipeline.
The company's leverage was 6.3x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 6.0x on
an annualized
fourth-quarter 2015 basis, which includes a full period
contribution from the
company's $440 million of acquisitions on Sept. 30, 2015. This
compares to 5.7x
and 5.8x for the years ended 2014 and 2013, respectively. Fitch
defines leverage
as consolidated debt net of readily available cash for debt
repayment over
recurring operating EBITDA (excluding non-cash above/below
market lease income
and non-cash stock compensation expense, but including recurring
cash
distributions from joint ventures).
Fixed charge coverage (FCC) should sustain in the high 2.0x
range through 2018,
supported by lower interest cost on debt refinancings in
addition to the
internal growth and development completions that support Fitch's
leverage
expectations.
Fixed charge coverage was 2.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
compared to 2.6x
in 2014 and 2.7x in 2013. Fitch defines FCC as recurring
operating EBITDA, less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent
adjustments, divided by
total cash interest incurred and preferred dividends.
PRE-LEASING MITIGATES DEVELOPMENT RISK
Fitch expects Highwoods to increase its development risk
exposure during the
next one-to-three years. HIW has moderately increased its
speculative
development starts, primarily adjacent to existing owned assets
with healthy
tenant demand. The company's development pipeline was 76.8%
pre-leased based on
total estimated investment at the end of 2015 compared to 88.9%
at Dec. 31,
2014, excluding developments placed in service. The company also
plans to
selectively replenish its land bank during 2016.
Highwoods had $333 million of unfunded development spending
commitments that
comprised 6.1% of gross assets at Dec. 31, 2015, compared to
6.1% and 3.7% at
Dec. 31, 2014 and 2013, respectively.
ELEVATED NEAR-TERM MATURITIES
Sixteen percent of the company's debt matures during 2016,
primarily comprised
of the $350 million unsecured bridge loan facility associated
with its Monarch
Centre and SunTrust Financial Centre acquisitions completed
during 3Q15. The
company plans to repay borrowings under its bridge loan with a
portion of the
$660 million of proceeds from its CCP asset sale expected to
close on March 1,
2016. HIW also has roughly $44 million of consolidated mortgage
maturities that
Fitch expects the company to refinance with unsecured
borrowings. Fitch expects
HIW's portfolio will be 100% unencumbered when it repays its
last maturing
mortgage during 2017.
MODERATE LIQUIDITY PRESSURE
Fitch's stressed liquidity analysis shows HIW's sources of
liquidity covering
its uses of liquidity by only 0.8x between Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec.
31, 2017 period
(on a pro forma basis including the sale of CCP), resulting in
an approximate
$368 million deficit. Unfunded development expenses of $330
million and the
company's high (63% drawn) revolver utilization rate are the
principal reasons
for the shortfall.
Fitch expects the company to bridge the funding gap with asset
sales, unsecured
borrowings and equity issuance under the company's $250 million
at-the-market
equity program. HIW's unencumbered asset pool can provide
liquidity in a more
challenged capital markets environment.
The liquidity shortfall is driven in part by a $299 million
balance on the $475
million line of credit at Dec. 31, 2015 that matures in 2018.
The company's 37%
line availability compares with a median availability of roughly
80% for the
office REIT sector at Dec. 31, 2015.
Highwoods has also maintained higher utilization historically -
the line was 43%
drawn on average at the end of each year between 2006 and 2014
compared to
roughly 25% for its peers. Fitch does not expect the elevated
balance to impact
credit quality in the near term given an accommodating capital
markets
environment and minimal near-term debt maturities; however, the
company is less
well positioned to handle an unanticipated, stressed liquidity
environment
similar to late 2008-2009.
SOLID INTERNAL GROWTH
Fitch expects HIW's GAAP same store NOI (SSNOI) to increase by
3% in 2016 and 2%
in 2017 and 2018. The company's 1.4% average SSNOI growth during
the last five
years was moderately (+50 bps) higher than its peers, largely
due to its strong
(+6.7%) 2015 growth. Over longer periods, HIW's SSNOI growth has
generally
trailed CBD focused office REITs by a small margin, although it
has outpaced
many of its suburban office peers.
HIW's occupancy rate averaged 90.7% during the last five years,
which exceeds
its market averages (and was slightly above its peers),
suggesting the company's
better quality assets are garnering more than their fair share
of demand. Cash
and GAAP rent spreads have shown mixed trends during the last
three years. The
company's cash rent spreads were negative 1%, negative 2% and
negative 7% during
2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively. GAAP lease spreads were 10%
during 2015, 10%
during 2014 and 5% during 2013.
WEAK DIVIDEND COVERAGE, MODESTLY IMPROVING
The company's AFFO payout ratio improved to 91% during 2015 from
100.5% and
95.3% during 2014 and 2013, respectively. However, the payout
ratio remains
elevated and limits HIW's internally generated liquidity.
Fitch views reluctance by REITs generally to cut dividends when
AFFO payout
ratios are near, or exceed 100% as speaking to management's
investor priorities,
recognizing that the REIT structure requires a careful balancing
of investor
constituencies. High payout ratios are only one of many credit
metrics, not as
important to credit evaluation as leverage, unencumbered asset
coverage and
other liquidity measures.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 3% in 2016 and 2% in 2017 and 2018,
--Acquisitions of $100 million per year during the 2016 to 2018
projection
period at 6% cap rates,
--Dispositions of $150 million per annum through 2018 at an 8%
cap rate,
--Development spending of $150 million during 2016, $325 million
during 2017 and
$100 million during 2018,
--Development deliveries of roughly $115 million, $400 million
and $200 million
at 8% yields in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively,
--Capital spending within a range of $100 million to $125
million per annum
through 2018,
--Incremental unsecured debt issuance of $250 million during
2016, $750 million
during 2017 and $500 million during 2018 at yields of 4%, 4.25%
and 4.5%,
respectively,
--HIW pays a $100MM special dividend during 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Highwoods'
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x
(leverage at Dec. 31,
2015 was 6.3x);
--Maintaining a fixed charge coverage ratio above 2.5x (fixed
charge coverage
was 2.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015);
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt assuming a
stressed 9% cap rate
above 2.5x (coverage is currently 1.5x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A persistent shortfall in the company's liquidity coverage
under Fitch's
stressed liquidity analysis, in the context of Highwoods'
historical above peer
revolver utilization;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
