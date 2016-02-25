(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
investment holding company PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk's
(Saratoga)
National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(idn)' with Stable Outlook,
while
simultaneously withdrawing the rating.
Fitch is withdrawing the rating of Saratoga as it is no longer
considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage because the
company has no plans
to raise debt or other form of borrowing which will use the
rating.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating has been affirmed because there has been no material
change in the
company's business and financial risk since the last rating
action in December
2015. Its loan-to-value ratio is currently about 27%. Its
liquidity remains
adequate with the ratio of dividends received plus cash to
interest at 3.1x as
of end-December 2015, and debt maturing over the next 12 months
forms less than
10% of the portfolio value.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No longer relevant as the rating has been withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
