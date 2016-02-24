(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Outlook on Standard Chartered's rating is Negative and risks
are weighted to
the downside following the USD2.2bn loss for 2015 that the group
reported
yesterday, says Fitch Ratings. If it can successfully implement
its new
strategy, the Outlook could be revised but this looks
increasingly challenging
given the strong external headwinds and the scale of the
transformation.
The restructuring, affecting one-third of the group's USD303bn
total
risk-weighted assets, cost USD1.8bn in 2015. This was split
between USD968m of
impairments taken against a USD20bn portfolio of risk-weighted
assets held in
the newly created liquidation portfolio, USD695m of redundancy
costs, USD126m
goodwill impairments against Thai operations and USD56m of
fixed-asset
impairments.
Management warns that the liquidation portfolio, which includes
higher risk
assets, may require further impairments in 2016 but they are
confident that they
can keep it to around USD1.2bn. This is in line with the total
USD3bn
restructuring charge outlined in November's strategic plan. The
liquidation
portfolio contains USD8bn of loans, of which USD7.5bn were
non-performing. Fitch
believes that accelerated wind-down could exceed this budget
considering that
the un-provisioned portion in the legacy book was a high
USD4.4bn.
Impairment charges, booked outside restructuring costs, nearly
doubled to USD4bn
and weighed heavily on 2015 results. These were split 60/40
between ongoing
businesses and the liquidation portfolio. The bulk of
impairments taken in the
ongoing business units were across corporate, institutional and
commercial
client portfolios to reflect weak commodity prices and
deterioration in India.
Impairments at the retail business units were far lower,
equivalent to 70bp of
loss, which appears reasonable considering the group's broad
geographical scope.
The reduction in concentration risk is positive because
interconnected exposures
can result in sizeable simultaneous credit downgrades, as when
USD3bn of
liquidation portfolio exposures were reclassified in 2015. The
group's top 20
corporate risks now represent 61% of common equity Tier 1
capital, down from 83%
at end-2014. Geographical concentration is still high, however.
In 2015, only
'Greater China' reported a pre-tax profit of any significance.
Operating income fell 15% to USD15.4bn in 2015. Wealth
management was the only
business line that increased its contribution at this level. At
an un-adjusted
pre-tax level, only retail and private banking units were
profitable,
highlighting the challenge faced by management.
We expect dim group results in 2016, impacted by lower client
activity,
depressed trade flows, emerging-market currency and
commodity-price weakness,
lower capital markets activity, and weaker global economic
growth.
NPLs jumped to 4.5% of gross loans at end-2015 from 3.8% at
end-September 2015
and the bank's total net impaired loans are sizeable at USD6.6bn
or 17% of
common equity Tier 1 capital. Standard Chartered's capital
ratios, which
strengthened following a rights issue in 4Q15, compare well with
peers'. The
common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 12.6% at end-2015 (2014:
10.7%) and the
leverage ratio 5.5%. We think it is important that the group
maintains high
buffers especially because internal capital generation prospects
are poor.
Medium-term profitability targets are not over ambitious:
management aims for an
8% return on equity by 2018 and 10% in 2020. Returns earned from
corporate and
institutional banking, representing 56% of operating income in
2015, are well
below these thresholds. Retail business generates returns well
in excess of the
targets in all areas except China and Korea.
Our rating rationale is more fully described in the Ratings
Navigator, available
by clicking on the link below.
