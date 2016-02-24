(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Clearstream Banking SA's ratings
(AA/Stable/aa)
would likely be unaffected by the potential merger between its
parent, Deutsche
Boerse Group (Deutsche Boerse), and London Stock Exchange Group
(LSEG), Fitch
Ratings says.
As the only international central securities depository (ICSD)
in the combined
group, we would expect Clearstream's franchise, governance and
risk control
framework to remain broadly unchanged following the potential
merger. Fitch also
anticipates that benefits from ring-fencing arrangements that
protect
Clearstream from potential issues in other parts of the group
will continue to
apply. While not our base case, Clearstream Banking's ratings
could come under
pressure should Deutsche Boerse's financial profile worsen
markedly following
the planned merger.
Deutsche Boerse and LSEG announced on Tuesday that the two stock
exchange groups
are in discussion about an all-shares merger under a new holding
company with
Deutsche Boerse shareholders holding 54.4% of shares in the
combined group and
LSE shareholders the remainder. Should a merger be announced,
then the
transaction would be subject to various approvals by regulatory
and competition
bodies. According to both Deutsche Boerse and LSEG, the
"regulatory framework"
applicable to all regulated entities would remain unchanged.
The merged group would be the second-largest stock exchange
group globally by
market capitalisation (around EUR25bn) and would become Europe's
leading
provider of financial market infrastructure services. Two
previous planned
mergers between the two stock exchanges in 2000 and 2004 failed,
primarily
because of shareholder opposition.
Deutsche Boerse and LSEG have overlapping business lines in both
clearing and
ancillary services such as market data services and technology.
The realisation
of cost synergies in these areas is in our view likely, should
the merger
materialise. Fitch expects that, in particular, the roles of the
two clearing
houses Eurex Clearing AG (Deutsche Boerse) and LCH.Clearnet
(LSEG) in the
combined group would have to be redefined.
In our opinion, Clearstream's business lines would be little
affected. It would
remain the only entity offering collateral management services
in the merged
group and LSEG's settlement and custody services are
significantly smaller than
Clearstream's. At end-January 2016, Clearstream had EUR13trn
assets under
custody.
