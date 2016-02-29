(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Russia's
Mordovia Republic Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'B+' and a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'. The
agency has also
assigned the region a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The republic's senior unsecured debt has also been assigned a
Long-term local
currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term rating of
'A-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' ratings reflect Mordovia's volatile operating
performance and high
direct risk, resulting from large capital expenditure that is
partly mitigated
by significant exposure to long-term preferential budget loans.
The ratings also
consider our expectation that the republic will continue to
receive support from
the federal government over the medium term ahead of hosting the
world football
championship FIFA 2018 as its own financial flexibility will
remain weak.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
High Direct Risk
Fitch projects that the republic's direct risk will remain high
at 130%-140%
(2015: 121%) of current revenue over the medium term. Mordovia
has the highest
debt among the Russian regions rated by Fitch. Direct risk
increased fourfold
during 2010-2015 to reach RUB34.7bn last year. The growth was
fuelled by high
capital expenditure linked to infrastructure modernisation and
the construction
of sport facilities for the Mordovian national event in 2012 and
the world
football championship FIFA in 2018.
In mitigation, 55% of direct risk at end-2015 (RUB18.9bn) was
long-term budget
loans that the federal government provided to the republic at a
preferential
0.1% interest rate. Fitch expects that Mordovia will continue to
receive support
from the state over the medium term and the federal government
has already
approved RUB4bn budget loans for the republic in 2016. In 2015,
the federal
government extended the maturity of RUB7.1bn road-related budget
loans to
2025-2034 from 2015-2016.
The republic's refinancing needs are concentrated in 2018 when
RUB12.7bn or 37%
of direct risk (as of 1 January 2016) will mature. In 2016, the
republic needs
to repay RUB4.5bn, or 13% of its direct risk. The risk is
mitigated by RUB2.3bn
undrawn credit lines and contracted budget loans. In 2016, the
republic also
plans to issue RUB5bn bonds to fund its remaining financing
needs.
Weak Institutional Framework
Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by
the evolving
nature of Russia's institutional framework for local and
regional governments
(LRGs). It has a short track record of stable development
compared with many of
its international peers. Unstable intergovernmental set-up leads
to lower
predictability of LRGs' budgetary policies and hamper long-term
development
plans. The republic's budgetary performance, in particular, is
reliable on
support provided by the upper-tier of government.
Medium:
Weak Fiscal Performance
Fitch forecasts that Mordovia's operating performance will be
weak over the
medium term, with an operating balance at 4% of operating
revenue (2015: 7%) and
a negative current balance due to growing interest payments. We
forecast the
republic's fiscal deficit to narrow to 10%-12% (2015: 26%) in
2016-2017 and 5%
in 2018, due to completion of infrastructure projects.
In 2015, the republic's extremely high RUB8.7bn deficit was
additionally fuelled
by RUB2.6bn budget loans that Mordovia lent to its
municipalities. These loans
have a three-year maturity and their repayment will contribute
to a narrowing of
the deficit in 2018.
Modest Economy
In 2015, Mordovia's economy was estimated by the republic's
government to have
grown 3.6% while the national economy contracted 3.7% (Fitch
estimation). The
growth was supported by a developing agricultural sector and
FIFA
championship-related construction. Nevertheless, we expect that
the region's tax
capacity and wealth metrics will remain modest. Its GRP per
capita was 30% below
the national median in 2013 (the latest available data).
Federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of
Mordovia's budget,
averaging about 50% of total revenue annually in 2011-2015,
which limits the
region's revenue flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sustainable improvement in the operating balance towards 10% of
operating
revenue leading to a strengthening of the debt payback (direct
risk to current
balance) towards 20 years (2015: 58 years), could lead to an
upgrade.
Continuous growth of direct risk above Fitch projections (140%
of current
revenue), accompanied by an increase of the republic's
refinancing pressure and
a negative operating balance, would lead to a downgrade.
