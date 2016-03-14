(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Austrian Insurance Market: Profitability Under Pressure here FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says in a new report that it expects Austrian insurance companies to face further pressure on profitability, extending a decline seen since 2013. This is attributed to a low interest rate environment, which creates a difficult operating environment for insurers, especially for life insurance. Fitch expects life insurance premiums to decline in 2016, after stagnating in 2015. Non-life premiums saw a moderate but steady growth over the last five years and Fitch expects continued growth for 2016. Non-life underwriting profitability has improved in recent years, mainly driven by shrinking insurance losses because of moderate catastrophe losses; however, Fitch expects lower overall profitability because of falling investment income. Due to a further decline in market interest rates, the Austrian regulator has modified the rules for the required Zinszusatzruckstellung (ZZR), an additional reserving requirement introduced in 2013. As a result, we estimate total ZZR charges in 2015 to have increased to EUR180m from EUR70m. This will create further pressure on life insurers' profitability. The report, entitled 'Austrian Insurance Market: Profitability Under Pressure', is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 (0) 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Mahsa Delgoshaei Associate Director +49 (0) 69 768076 243 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.