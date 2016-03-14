(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says in a new
report that it
expects Austrian insurance companies to face further pressure on
profitability,
extending a decline seen since 2013. This is attributed to a low
interest rate
environment, which creates a difficult operating environment for
insurers,
especially for life insurance.
Fitch expects life insurance premiums to decline in 2016, after
stagnating in
2015. Non-life premiums saw a moderate but steady growth over
the last five
years and Fitch expects continued growth for 2016. Non-life
underwriting
profitability has improved in recent years, mainly driven by
shrinking insurance
losses because of moderate catastrophe losses; however, Fitch
expects lower
overall profitability because of falling investment income.
Due to a further decline in market interest rates, the Austrian
regulator has
modified the rules for the required Zinszusatzruckstellung
(ZZR), an additional
reserving requirement introduced in 2013. As a result, we
estimate total ZZR
charges in 2015 to have increased to EUR180m from EUR70m. This
will create
further pressure on life insurers' profitability.
The report, entitled 'Austrian Insurance Market: Profitability
Under Pressure',
is available at www.fitchratings.com.
