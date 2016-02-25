(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed EFG
International AG's
(EFGInt) and EFG Bank's 'A' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs), 'F1'
Short-term IDRs and 'a' Viability Ratings on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows EFGInt's announcement on 22 February
2016 that it has
agreed to acquire BSI Bank AG, a Switzerland-based private bank,
from
Brazil-based BTG Pactual SA (BB-/RWN/bb-). EFGInt expects to
close the
transaction in 4Q16.
EFGInt's ratings are aligned with those of EFG Bank. We assess
the group on a
consolidated basis because the individual operating entities'
credit profiles
cannot be meaningfully disentangled. This is because their
highly cohesive
strategy, governance and risk management result in ordinary
support being
available to EFG Bank from other group companies. The rating
equalisation also
takes into account EFGInt's role as holding company and the
absence of double
leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The RWN reflects Fitch's opinion that the transaction carries
material execution
risk and could result in a weakening of EFGInt's financial
profile in the
short-term. Higher-than-expected integration costs, which we
expect to be
largely front-loaded between 2016 and 2018, lower-than-expected
cost synergies
or higher-than-expected assets under management (AuM) outflows
related to client
attrition could all negatively affect the combined entity's
financial profile.
These execution risks arise against a backdrop of revenue and
cost pressures and
a weaker capital position at EFGInt, as its fully-loaded Basel
III CET1 ratio
fell 110bps in 2H15 to 12.8% at end-2015.
Significant execution risk arises from the large size of the
acquisition. EFGInt
expects the combined entity to be the fifth-largest wealth
manager in
Switzerland with about CHF170bn AuM. This would roughly double
EFGInt's AuM and
the number of client relationship officers (CRO) compared with
end-2015.
Initially, BSI will be a subsidiary of EFGInt, but we expect
that EFGInt's group
structure and organisation will be changed following the
transaction.
Despite the material execution risk, we believe that the
combined group's larger
and more diversified AuM base should provide a sound foundation
for stronger
profitability and lower operating costs in the long-term. Both
banks' geographic
franchises are largely complementary across Europe, Asia and
Latin America. Over
the long term, this should strengthen the group's already
well-diversified
global franchise. EFGInt expects annual cost synergies of about
CHF185m or 15%
of the combined cost base by 2019, in addition to possible
revenue synergies,
which have not been included in its plan.
The CHF1.3bn estimated purchase price, which will be subject to
further
adjustments for changes in BSI's net new money and tangible book
value, is
equivalent to CHF100m less than BSI's IFRS tangible book value
and about 120% of
EFGInt's total equity at end-2015, to be paid with a combination
of cash and own
shares. As a result, EFGInt expects BTG to receive a 20% stake
in EFGInt and a
representation on the group's board.
The RWN also reflects contagion risk arising from regulatory and
litigation
issues currently affecting BSI. The seller has provided
representations and
warranties to EFGInt, which should protect the group from the
financial effect
of fines or similar charges except for extreme circumstances. In
addition, the
group could be exposed to reputation risk.
In 2015, EFGInt's underlying recurring net profit fell 30%
despite a 3% rise in
AuM. Operating income fell 3%, mainly due to a lower
contribution from the life
insurance portfolio, the challenging interest rate environment
prevailing in
Switzerland since the SNB's rate cut in January 2015 and more
broadly in Europe,
adverse currency developments and an adverse economic
environment in overseas
markets. Costs were burdened by a EUR21m settlement with the US
Department of
Justice (DoJ), following the conclusion of the DoJ's
investigations into tax
evasion by some of EFGInt's US clients. Increased CRO hiring
also drove costs
up.
EFGInt's capitalisation remains adequate, with a CET1 ratio of
12.8% and a total
capital ratio of 16.8% at end-2015, which however fell from
14.2% and 18.7%
respectively. The decline was driven by the inclusion of life
insurance
collateral loans in risk-weighted assets (RWAs), the DoJ
settlement and an
increase in the defined benefit pension liability due to low
interest rates more
than offseting capital generation from underlying earnings.
EFGInt expects the
combined entity's fully-applied Basel III total capital ratio to
remain above
15% in 2016 before cost synergies materialise in the following
year.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRF)
reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot
be relied upon,
primarily because of the group's low systemic importance and
because of the
advanced state of resolution legislation in Switzerland. We
believe that the
announced acquisition does not increase the propensity of state
support despite
the bank's significantly increased size. Consequently, we have
affirmed the SR
and SRF at the lowest possible levels.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the
holding
company's VR to reflect their fully discretionary coupon
deferral and high loss
severity. The Tier 2 notes issued by EFG International
(Guernsey) Limited and
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are
rated two notches
below EFGInt's VR to reflect high loss severity given the notes'
permanent and
full point-of non-viability write-down feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
We expect to resolve the RWN when the transaction is closed,
which EFGInt
expects to be in 4Q16, or shortly thereafter once there is
greater clarity on
the extent and management of execution risks. Therefore, the RWN
could extend
beyond the typical six-month review horizon if technical, legal
and regulatory
aspects delay the conclusion of the transaction. We expect that
any downgrade of
the Long-term IDR and VR would likely be limited to one notch.
The ratings could
be affirmed if earnings and capitalisation at both banks remain
resilient until
the completion of the transaction, and if there are clear signs
that execution
risk is managed prudently and that the protection against
litigation risk
arising from the transaction is adequate.
The resolution of the RWN will also take into account the impact
of the
acquisition on EFGInt's capitalisation and leverage, which will
notably depend
on the planned capital increase to finance part of the
acquisition. Our
assessment of the combined group's ability to achieve their
targeted capital
ratios will be an important rating driver.
We will also assess possible deviations from the expected cost
synergies. This
is an important factor in light of EFGInt and BSI's high
cost-income ratios (86%
and 80% respectively in 2015), which both significantly exceed
EFGInt's 75%
target.
In addition, we will take into account the nature, scope and
risk profile of
BSI's activities that EFGInt may identify as non-core and
earmark for
divestment. Conversely, a decision to retain a material share of
BSI's lending
business could increase the group's currently moderate exposure
to on-balance
sheet credit risk. Evidence that EFGInt may depart from its
overall moderate
risk appetite may exert downward pressure on the ratings.
A material decline in AuM over the coming quarters ahead of the
transaction's
closing could indicate a weakening franchise, which would put
pressure on
ratings. However, a certain degree of AuM volatility and funds
outflows are
inevitable following M&A transactions given the
confidence-sensitive nature of
the private banking business.
The resolution of the RWN would reflect our assessment of the
combined group's
structure and management, and how these can provide the targeted
efficiency
gains without threatening both brands' integrity.
EFGInt's IDR and VR could be notched down from EFG Bank's if
double leverage at
the holding company increases or if fungibility of capital and
funding within
the group decreases.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of EFGInt's and EFG Bank's SRs and an upward revision
of their
respective SRFs are unlikely, given the Swiss regulatory
environment and the
group's business profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
As both the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are
notched off EFGInt's
VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in EFGInt's
VR. The ratings
are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which in the
case of the bons
de participations could arise if their non-performance risk
increases
materially, for instance as a result of materially higher
regulatory capital
requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
EFG International
Long-term IDR: 'A' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'a' placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred
shares: 'BB+'
placed on RWN
EFG Bank
Long-term IDR: 'A' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'a' placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BBB+' placed on
RWN
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BBB+' placed on
RWN
