LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Azerbaijan's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'.
The Outlooks are Negative. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's
senior unsecured
foreign currency bond has also been downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and the Short-term
foreign-currency IDR has been downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'.
The downgrade of Azerbaijan's IDRs and Negative Outlook reflects
the following
key rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Low oil prices have caused a significant deterioration in the
fiscal position.
The consolidated general government budget deficit was 5.3% of
GDP in 2015 and
Fitch expects deficits of 12.5% of GDP in 2016 and 7.5% of GDP
in 2017. Receipts
from oil and gas, which averaged more than 50% of consolidated
budget revenues
over the past five years, fell by an estimated 40% in 2015 and
Fitch expects
them to drop by a further 30% in 2016. At an oil price of USD
25/b, the revised
draft 2016 budget projects a consolidated deficit of 15% of GDP.
The share of estimated oil revenue going to the budget moves
with the oil price
and has also declined, even as devaluations of 30% in February
2015 and 50% in
December 2015 have left the local currency price of oil largely
unchanged
compared with 2014. Devaluation has also created urgent social
pressures, and
the government intends to spend an additional 2% of expected
2016 GDP to
compensate the parts of society whose purchasing power has been
most hurt by the
devaluation. Fitch expects current expenditure in the 2016 state
budget to rise
40% to around AZN8.6bn, while capital spending will be slashed
by 40% to around
AZN5.3bn. The draft of the revised government budget calls for
sharper
reductions of capital spending (50%) but implies that current
expenditures in
the state budget will almost double.
Buffers are being drawn down to finance fiscal deficits. Assets
of the State Oil
Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) were USD34.7bn (68% of GDP) at
end-3Q2015, from
USD37.1bn (50% of GDP) at end-2014 and Fitch expects them to
fall further to
around USD31bn by 2017. However, the ratio of SOFAZ assets to
GDP has increased
and will rise further because lower oil prices have depressed
the nominal value
of GDP.
Currency devaluation reduces the draw on SOFAZ assets, since its
transfer to the
government is denominated in manat, but the government will be
under pressure to
increase transfers from the fund. General government debt, which
includes
explicit contingent liabilities, jumped to 28.3% of GDP in 2015
from 11.2% of
GDP at end-2014. The increase is driven by a guarantee on the
bonds of
state-owned bank Aqrarkredit, which will buy up the troubled
assets of the
International Bank of Azerbaijan. Fitch expects the debt ratio
to stay at this
level in 2016-17.
MEDIUM
The Central Bank's unsuccessful policy of defending the manat
contributed to a
fall in its official foreign exchange reserves to USD6.1bn or
3.4 months of
import cover at end-2015 from USD15.8bn at end-2014. This
compared unfavourably
with a 'BBB' category median of 5.6 months of import cover.
Reserves fell a
further USD1.2bn in January due to capital flight after a 50%
devaluation in
late December. In response, the Central Bank ordered the closure
of currency
exchange shops and parliament passed a law imposing a 20% tax on
foreign
currency transfers abroad. The law was later rejected by the
President on
grounds of protecting investor interests.
Fitch expects real GDP to contract by 3.3% in 2016, even as the
median 'BBB'
country will grow by 2.6%. Oil output will fall slightly as the
long-term trend
of declining production in Azerbaijan's oil fields is
exacerbated by a fire on a
key platform on SOCAR's Guneshli field. Fitch expects non-oil
activity to
contract by 4%, as the government cuts back on spending, bank
lending comes to a
stop and consumer confidence and purchasing power fall. However,
much of the
fall in spending should be absorbed through a reduction in
imports. The
government estimates that real GDP expanded by 1.1% in 2015,
with growth evenly
split among oil and non-oil sectors.
Consumer prices jumped 4.3% month on month in December and a
further 5.8% in
January. Fitch expects annual average consumer price inflation
to reach 14% year
on year in 2016, after a 4% year on year increase in 2015. There
are reports of
prices of some products quickly adjusting by 50%, indicating
that the consumer
price index may understate actual inflation. Price increases and
generally
deteriorating economic conditions triggered isolated protests
across the
country.
The weakness of the banking sector, which Fitch's Banking System
Indicator rates
at 'b', will be exacerbated by the devaluation and shrinking
economy. With
deposit dollarisation climbing to 85% in December, there is also
an underlying
shortage of local currency liquidity and the monetary
transmission mechanism is
impaired.
To encourage deposit growth and confidence in the financial
system, the
authorities lifted taxes on deposit interest and provided a full
guarantee to
all bank deposits. The guarantee creates a contingent liability
to the
sovereign, as the deposit compensation fund could borrow from
the Central Bank
under a state guarantee. However, the banking sector is small
enough for the
authorities to easily provide support if needed, with assets of
50% of GDP.
The Central Bank also revoked the licences of seven banks that
did not meet
capital requirements. It is stepping up long-standing efforts to
encourage
consolidation among the remaining (almost 30) banks. The Central
Bank also
increased the refinancing rate from 3% to 5% to encourage growth
of manat
deposits, highlighting the trade-off it faces between exchange
rate and
macroeconomic stability.
Azerbaijan's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Although diminished, Azerbaijan's sovereign net foreign assets
of 63% of GDP
distinguish it from 'BB' and 'BBB' category peers and remove any
doubt about the
country's ability to finance its budget deficits in our forecast
period.
Although there is increased pressure on SOFAZ assets, the
authorities have shown
commitment to preserve them.
The country is a net external creditor, and Fitch expects that
import
compression will help it maintain current account surpluses of
around 5% of GDP
in 2016-2017, after an estimated 1% of GDP in 2015. Fitch
expects official
foreign exchange reserves to rise to 4.9 months of import cover
from 3.4 months
in 2015.
Fitch expects growth to pick up in 2017 and particularly in
2018, when the Shah
Deniz Stage Two gas development is expected to begin to come
on-stream. Key
energy and transport infrastructure projects are being
prioritised and
maintained. Restoration of price competitiveness following the
devaluation
should aid non-oil growth, particularly in tourism and
agriculture.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to 'BB' peers. Even
after devaluation,
GDP per capita is in the top half of the 'BB' category. Ease of
Doing Business
scores are above the peer median and the authorities are taking
steps to address
key regulatory bottlenecks. Governance indicators, as measured
by the World
Bank, are significantly below the peer median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A failure to adjust expenditure or revenue to the lower oil
price environment,
resulting in a more rapid draw-down of external assets.
- A further fall in hydrocarbon prices, or a prolongation of the
current price
weakness.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in the budgetary position, beyond the measures
currently
envisaged, sufficient to increase Fitch's confidence in the
longer-term
sustainability of Azerbaijan's sovereign balance sheet
strengths.
- A sustained rise in hydrocarbon prices that restores fiscal
and external
buffers.
- Improvements in governance and the business environment, and
progress towards
diversifying the economy away from hydrocarbons.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD 35/b in 2016 and
USD 45/b in
2017 and rise to long-term average of USD 65/b.
Fitch assumes no major domestic or regional instability, notably
no full-scale
conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
