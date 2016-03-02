(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LO
Funds - All Roads'
Fund Quality Rating at 'Strong'. The fund is managed by Lombard
Odier Investment
Managers (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation primarily reflects the discipline of the fund's
systematic
multi-asset risk-based investment approach, supported by solid
research studies
and advanced analytics. Additional hires to the team over the
past twelve months
demonstrate the commitment of LOIM to the strategy.
Fund Presentation
All Roads is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg
SICAV, which is
UCITS IV-compliant. Launched in January 2012, All Roads is a
multi-asset fund
with EUR384m of assets at end-January 2016.
Investment Process
The fund uses a risk-based approach, implemented in a robust
manner, mainly
through liquid derivatives across five asset classes. A
risk-based, "smart beta"
approach is also used within each asset class. Recent
research-driven
adjustments to the purely systematic process have led to the
introduction of
alternative risk premia and improved drawdown management
techniques.
Formal rules trigger a rebalancing of the portfolio against an
equal
risk-weighted allocation derived from long-term asset
correlations and
short-term volatilities. The fund adjusts its overall risk
budget based on
dynamic drawdown management, a function of fund performance,
risk measures
robustness and market risk appetite.
Resources
Following the appointment of a new head of multi assets in 2015,
three
additional hires were made in the multi-asset group now
consisting of 10
investment professionals. The fund also benefits from LOIM's
dedicated trading
desk and overall risk control framework.
The proprietary multi-asset quant platform is the core system
used for portfolio
construction. The platform is linked to Bloomberg (AIM), the
fund's core front
office system used for portfolio monitoring and trading. Risk
management uses
the Barra system to independently review portfolio construction.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). LOIM managed EUR42.7bn at end-December
2015, including
USD3.1bn in risk-based strategies. The infrastructure is well
suited to the
investment process.
Track Record
LOIM has performed as expected, given its systematic risk-based
approach. It
fell short of its long-term objective in 2015 but managed to
adhere to its risk
budget limits. The fund has underperformed Fitch's internal risk
parity peer
group since inception but shows a lower volatility and better
management of
drawdowns than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance resulting from a model error or inadequacy,
as measured by
drawdown or underperformance relative to objective and peers.
Fitch sees limited
potential for positive rating action at this stage due to the
fund's already
high rating and recent team changes.
