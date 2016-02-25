(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
six UAE banks'
ratings. A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long-term IDRs, Support Ratings
and Support Rating
Floors, except for HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME),
reflects the extremely
high probability of support available from the UAE authorities,
and governments
of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/F1+) and Dubai, if required.
Fitch's view of support considers the sovereign's strong
capacity to support the
banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and
on-going revenues
mostly from its hydrocarbon production, despite the lower oil
prices, and the
moderate size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the
country's GDP. Fitch
also expects there is high willingness from the authorities to
support the
banking sector, which has been demonstrated by the UAE
authorities' long track
record of supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and
part government
ownership links of a number of banks.
Five of the banks - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), First
Gulf Bank (FGB),
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Union National Bank (UNB) and
Emirates NBD
(ENBD) - have Support Ratings of '1', reflecting the extremely
high probability
of state support.
NBAD's 'AA-' Support Rating Floor reflects its flagship status
in the UAE and
Abu Dhabi in particular, at one notch above Abu Dhabi domestic
systemically
important banks' (D-SIB) Support Rating Floor of 'A+'. The other
three Abu Dhabi
banks - FGB, UNB and ADCB - are at the D-SIB Support Rating
Floor of 'A+',
reflecting their high systemic importance. Abu Dhabi D-SIBs'
Support Rating
Floor is also one notch higher than other UAE banks, due to Abu
Dhabi's superior
financial flexibility.
ENBD's Support Rating Floor of 'A+' is one notch above the UAE
D-SIB Support
Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting its flagship status in the UAE,
and Dubai in
particular.
HBME's Support Rating of '1' reflects very strong potential
institutional
support from its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable).
Fitch's view is
based on HBME being a key and integral subsidiary of HSBC
Holdings, where HBME
is HSBC's wholly owned vehicle for its Middle East and North
African operations.
A high level of integration and common branding also provide
strong motivation
to support in case of need, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
Existing senior unsecured programmes, the trust certificate
issuance programme
of FGB Sukuk Company Ltd, ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited,
HBME Sukuk
Company Limited and EIB Sukuk Company Limited (subsidiary of
Emirates Islamic
Bank PJSC for which ENBD has guaranteed sukuks issued in 2012)
and the notes
issued under these programmes are rated in line with the Long-
or Short-term IDR
of the respective bank.
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited's subordinated debt rating is
notched off its IDR
to reflect Fitch's belief that sovereign support is likely to
extend to
subordinated debt and is one notch below the Long-term IDR
reflecting relative
loss severity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VRs
The UAE is one of the largest and most diversified economies in
the GCC. Fitch
views Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, as a resilient
economy, supported by
robust growth, particularly through strong government spending
infrastructure
projects and an expanding non-oil sector. However, growth is
moderating in
response to lower oil prices. Abu Dhabi, and the UAE as a whole,
has reduced
government spending to match lower revenues, through lower
government spending
on infrastructure projects, removal of fuel and electricity
subsidies, and the
intention to remove remaining subsidies for electricity and gas.
The non-oil
private sector is also likely to slow as reduced government
spending filters
through to the rest of the economy.
Asset quality metrics were stable at all six banks in 2015.
Fitch believes that
asset quality metrics will stay fairly stable in 2016, with some
deterioration
possible given lower expected economic activity. All banks
remain profitable,
although some have started to feel margin pressures due to a
modest tightening
of liquidity in 3Q15, which appears to have stabilised. Fitch
views funding and
liquidity as strong for all six banks. The market is very liquid
and banks do
not have trouble increasing customer deposits if they are
willing to pay for
them.
All six banks have adequate capital ratios, although in some
cases risk weighted
assets are low due to significant zero-weighted government
exposures, which may
overestimate capital ratios. High lending concentrations also
pose a potential
risk for the banks' capitalisation. Buffers can nevertheless
absorb moderate
unexpected credit losses, supported by high levels of
pre-impairment operating
profit, which results in strong internal capital generation.
NBAD
NBAD's VR is underpinned by the bank's leading franchise and
flagship status,
especially in Abu Dhabi. The strength of its management and its
close links to
the Abu Dhabi government, benefit both its lending and funding
profile. NBAD's
consistently sound profitability, resilient asset quality and
conservative risk
appetite further support the VR. The VR also factors in the
bank's high loan and
deposit concentration (although deposit concentration decreased
after the
substantial repayment of government deposits in 2015) and high
related party
lending.
FGB
FGB's VR reflect its strong retail and corporate franchise,
better asset quality
ratios and less related party lending than peers, sound and
consistent
profitability, adequate liquidity and capital ratios. The VR
also considers its
concentrated funding base.
UNB
UNB's VR reflect its solid domestic franchise, better asset
quality ratios and
lower lending concentration than most peers, albeit still high,
and less related
party lending. It also factor in UNB's adequate profitability,
liquidity and
capital ratios, and still concentrated funding base.
ENBD
ENBD's VR is constrained by the bank's high but improving
impaired loans, it
also has one of highest loan concentrations among peers and
moderate share of
restructured loans. The VR also reflects the bank's leading UAE
franchise, with
one of the largest market shares of lending, high and
diversified revenue
streams, improved profitability as loan impairment charges
reduced in 2015,
strong customer deposit base and healthy capital ratios.
ADCB
ADCB's VR reflects the bank's solid commercial franchise,
experienced
management, good capital buffers, sound profitability metrics,
adequate
liquidity position and modest proportion of impaired loans and
its full coverage
by reserves. However, the VR is constrained by signifficant
borrower and sector
concentration (although this is applicable for most banks in the
region), high
related party lending (mainly to companies where the ultimate
controlling party
in the Government of Abu Dhabi) and a large volume of
restructured and
renegotiated exposures which are currently performing.
HBME
HBME's VR benefits from being part of the HSBC group, and its
rating reflects
its solid regional franchise, diversified and sound earnings,
lower related
party lending than most local banks, adequate capital and strong
liquidity. It
also reflects the bank's weaker reserve coverage of impaired
compared with
peers, higher cost income ratio, high borrower concentration and
a significant
volume of renegotiated loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE. Given the still robust fiscal position of Abu Dhabi, and by
extension the
UAE, the authorities' strong track record of support for local
banks and no
plans for resolution legislation at this stage, downward
pressure is currently
low.
HBME's Long-term IDR is based on Fitch's expectation of
availiable support from
HSBC. Any changes in the IDR would be linked to that of HSBC or
to a change in
Fitch's expectation of HSBC's propensity to support its
subsidiary. Coordination
by regulators remains a prerequisite for maintaining aligned
group ratings.
However, this could change depending on how authorities'
resolution frameworks
will be applied to HSBC group and its local entities. There may
be cases for
greater rating differentiation between entities in the group,
e.g. if Fitch
concludes that material resources are trapped or if support is
discouraged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
A change in the banks' IDRs would ultimately lead to a change in
the ratings of
the unsecured bond and sukuk issuance programmes, the senior and
subordinated
notes rated under these programmes, as well as other senior or
subordinated
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The banks' VRs could be downgraded if asset quality and
profitability metrics
weakened significantly and affected the banks' capital ratios.
Positive pressure
could stem from a reduction in lending and deposit
concentration, and lower
related party lending.
NBAD
Given the high rating, an upgrade of the VR is unlikely.Downward
pressure on
NBAD's VR could arise from a significant deterioration in asset
quality and
consequent weaker capital ratios, or a material increase in
concentration.
FGB
Although upside potential is limited, an upgrade of the VR could
arise from
further diversification in the bank's loan portfolio and the
deposit base. The
VR could be downgraded if asset quality were to materially
deteriorate, eroding
the bank's healthy profitability and capital.
UNB
There is limited upside potential at present. It could arise in
the longer term
from a reduction in concentration levels on both sides of the
balance sheet. The
VR could be downgraded if asset quality were to materially
deteriorate, eroding
the bank's healthy profitability and capital.
ADCB
ADCB's VR could be upgraded if the bank demonstrates successful
repayment of
restructured exposures and a longer track record of asset
quality performance,
including a significant reduction in new restructures. ADCB's VR
could be
adversely affected by any significant deterioration in asset
quality, which
results in a sharp drop in capital ratios.
ENBD
If the bank succeeds in working out the remaining problem loans,
and reducing
its large concentration to the Dubai government, an upgrade of
the VR would be
possible. Any significant deterioration in ENBD's asset quality
metrics or
capital ratios, or further significant increases in loan
concentration -
especially to related parties - could lead to a downgrade of the
VR.
HBME
An upgrade of HBME's VR may result from a further demonstrated
recovery in
renegotiated loans and continued improvement of asset quality.
HBME's VR would
be sensitive to a deterioration in asset quality or
profitability metrics, which
affected the bank's capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+'
First Gulf Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
ECP programme affirmed at 'F1'
Negotiable Certificate of Deposit programme affirmed at 'A+ /
F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured programme affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
FGB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Union National Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1'
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
HBME:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'AA-'
ENBD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ECP programme affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured programme affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
EIB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Charreyron
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000002
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.