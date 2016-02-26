(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published
a dashboard on
the Venezuelan banking system as of 3Q15. The report highlights
the sector's
principal risks and comments on the potential ratings impact of
the current
economic crisis.
The Venezuelan operating and regulatory environments continue to
contribute to
higher risks for the banking sector. Banks remain highly exposed
to the
speculative grade sovereign (Long- term Issuer Default Rating
'CCC') through
holdings of public sector securities. Regulatory caps on lending
rates and
compulsory loan requirements have constrained the banks' ability
to manage
credit risk. Similarly, regulatory floors on interest paid on
savings and term
deposits have supported increased reliance on demand deposits,
resulting in a
material tenor mismatch between the banks' assets and
liabilities.
Fitch underscores how Venezuelan banks have relied on customer
deposits for
98.6% of funding at September 2015. Although not Fitch's base
case, a relaxation
of capital controls or an acute macroeconomic adjustment could
cause a marked
decline in liquidity. In addition, accelerating inflation
(180.9% for 2015) and
deficit monetization has fuelled rapid deposit growth, steadily
pressured
capital, and distorted loan quality and profitability
indicators.
In Fitch's view, further devaluation of the currency will have
less of a
positive impact on bank earnings than previously as banks have
reduced their
dollar positions. In addition, as securities holdings are
predominantly
classified as 'held to maturity,' the greatest impact will be on
capital rather
than earnings, although asset growth will likely offset any
gains on this front.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Venezuelan Banks: 3Q15 Dashboard
here
