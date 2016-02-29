(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
International and National Long-Term Ratings on four Thai
subsidiaries of
foreign financial institutions as follows:
- United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT)
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National
Long-Term Ratings have
been affirmed at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)', respectively. The Outlook
is Stable.
- CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT) National
Long-Term Rating has
been affirmed at 'AA-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook.
-CIMB Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s (CIMBS) National
Long-Term Rating has
been affirmed at 'AA-(tha) with a Stable Outlook.
-Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited's
(MBKET) National
Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA(tha)' with a Negative
Outlook.
Fitch Ratings has also assigned to UOBT's planned issuance of
senior unsecured
debentures a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The
debentures, which will
be issued in tranches and have tenor of up to five years, will
have a total
issue size of up to THB10bn. The proceeds from the issue will be
used for
general corporate purposes and refinancing.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The ratings on the four companies are driven by parental
support, as Fitch
believes that these are strategically important subsidiaries of
their respective
groups. UOBT is owned by United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB;
AA-/Stable); CIMBT
is owned by CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB) and CIMBS is owned by CIMB
Securities
International Pte (CSI), which is ultimately owned by CIMB Group
Holding Berhad;
and MBKET is ultimately owned by Malayan Banking Berhad
(Maybank; A-/Negative).
The parental support is evident from the majority stakes or
near-full ownership
in the subsidiaries, full management control, name- and
brand-sharing, strong
levels of integration, and a history of operational and
financial support from
the parents to these subsidiaries.
The Negative Outlook at MBKET is consistent with the Outlook of
its ultimate
parent, Maybank.
VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
UOBT's VR reflect the bank's reasonable asset quality and
financial buffers,
particularly in terms of capitalisation and reserve coverage
ratio. The VR also
incorporates its relatively small local franchise and lower
profitability
compared with local peers.
SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt ratings of UOBT, CIMBT and MBKET are consistent
with their
National Ratings as senior debts represent unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the borrower.
SUBORDINATED UNSECURED DEBTS
CIMBT's subordinated unsecured debts (Lower Tier 2, Basel II
compliant
instruments) are rated one notch below the bank's National
Long-Term Rating. The
notching for these debt instruments reflects their subordination
in the capital
structure and is in line with Fitch's rating approach for such
instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
Any change in UOB's IDRs would be unlikely to affect UOBT's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR as it is currently capped by Thailand's
Country Ceiling of
'A-'. The National Ratings and Support Ratings on UOBT are
already at the top
end of the scale and no upside is possible. A downgrade of
Thailand's Country
Ceiling would have a similar effect on UOBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and
Support Rating.
Material changes in the credit profile at CIMB are likely to
have a similar
effect on the National Ratings of CIMBT and CIMBS.
Any changes in the ratings at Maybank may lead to change on the
National Ratings
of MBKET.
An indication of material weakening of any of the parents'
propensity to provide
extraordinary support to their respective subsidiaries could
result in a
downgrade in their National Ratings. For example, this could be
indicated by a
significant reduction in ownership or level of commitment to
provide financial
support. However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the near
term.
VIABILITY RATINGS
UOBT's VR could see upside if the bank shows improved
profitability without any
compromises on risk appetite, as well as evidence of a better
liquidity and
funding situation compared to similarly sized peers. Negative
rating action on
the VR could result if there is a severe and potentially
long-lasting
deterioration in key financial metrics such as performance,
asset quality, and
capitalisation.
SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade of the National Ratings could have similar effect on
the senior debt
rating of MBKET. The National Long-Term Rating on UOBT's senior
unsecured debt
and the National Short-Term Rating on CIMBT's senior unsecured
debts are
currently at the highest on Thailand's National Rating scale;
hence, there is no
potential upside. The downgrade in the National Ratings of UOBT,
CIMBT and MBKET
would lead to a downgrade on their senior debt ratings.
SUBORDINATED UNSECURED DEBTS
Any change in CIMBT's National Long-Term Rating would affect the
rating of its
subordinated debt to a similar extent.
The rating actions are as follows:
UOBT:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debts
(outstanding notes)
affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
- National Long-Term rating on senior unsecured debts (planned
new issuance)
assigned at 'AAA(tha)'
CIMBT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Short-Term Ratings on short-term debt affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2)
affirmed at
'A+(tha)'
CIMBS:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
MBKET:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook
Negative
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'AA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings of UOBT)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Parson Singha, CFA (National Ratings of UOBT)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini,
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (CIMBT and MBKET)
Director
+66 2108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (CIMBS)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA (International Ratings of UOBT)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Patchara Sarayudh (CIMBS)
Director
+66 2108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (National Rating of UOBT, CIMBT and
MBKET)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000139
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.